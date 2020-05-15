Near Miss of the Day 408: NHS worker's everyone-back-to-work birthday gift

Just like Near Miss of the Day 407, today’s near miss occurred on Wednesday – the day that the government urged people to return to work (without taking public transport).

The incident occurred heading east on Tooting Bec Road/the A214 between Tooting Bec and Streatham, in South London, just at the entrance to Tooting Bec lido.

Laurence writes: “I work for the NHS and have been working through the lockdown period. A silver lining has been the much reduced traffic on the roads during my commute. So on Wednesday the May 13, with the government recommending people start to return to work (but not take public transport), the roads were suddenly much busier than the preceding weeks.

“I'd noticed quite a few care share/pool vehicles on the road – I guess as people decided to avoid public transport. But it makes me wonder if some of those drivers are a bit out of practice at driving, as we see in the video.

“Pulling out into an adjacent lane from stationary, without indicating or (apparently) checking mirrors, a motorist nearly hit me.”

The car involved was a Zipcar – a car-sharing service.

Laurence continues: “My 650b gravel bike was fully laden with panniers – even some medical textbooks lashed to the rear rack – so my disc brakes didn't stop me as sharply as they might have done otherwise.

“The driver and occupants of the car did all take a good look at me after I yelled and stopped, but seemed entirely unconcerned. They moved off fairly quickly. I easily caught them in traffic but didn't want to antagonise or make trouble.”

Laurence adds that it was his birthday.

“About ten minutes later I was drinking a cup of tea and eating birthday cake which my wife and daughter had baked for me.”

