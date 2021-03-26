Near Miss of the Day 561: Tractor driver towing trailer makes close pass ... then shakes head at cyclist

We have two videos from the same cyclist today on our Near Miss of the Day feature, the first showing a close pass from a tractor driver in Shropshire towing a trailer, while the second happened in Wolverhampton when the driver of a bin wagon left far too little space to the rider when overtaking him.

The clips were sent in by road.cc reader Dave, who said of the first one: "Here is a clip of a tractor making an extremely close pass while the driver looks directly at me!

"The incident happened in Claverley, Shropshire, and was not reported to police.

"Out of shot the driver was shaking his head suggesting I was in the wrong."

Of the second clip, which appears below, he said:

"This near miss happened to me in October 2020 while on the Wolverhampton ring road. The vehicle was very close.

"The incident was reported to the local council who are responsible for the vehicle.

"They responded by asking me for the video clip and details of where the incident occurred.

"I supplied all information and they promised an enquiry as all vehicles are fitted with 360° video cameras. I haven't had any response since then.

"I contacted them after a month or so and still no response. Local responsible council and professional driver ... I don't think so!"

