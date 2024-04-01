Video: Jeremy Vine shares moment his “drone” was taken out by a bird of prey – and the usual suspects fall for it, plus a round-up of other cycling-related April Fools pranks

Jeremy Vine has shared footage of the moment his “drone” was apparently taken out by a bird of prey while he was cycling in London’s Kensington Gardens – and a lot of people reacting to the footage on X, formerly Twitter, should really have paused and reflected on today’s date before posting their replies.

The broadcaster’s prank, which appears to have been shot on his Insta 360 helmet-mounted camera and edited to appear as though it were filmed from above, is perhaps the best cycling-related April Fools’ Day joke we’ve spotted so far today, but it seems to have gone way over the heads – pun fully intended – of many of those commenting on it on social media.

“What the hell,” wrote Vine. “Using a drone for today's early cycle ride, and it got taken out by a hawk or red kite in Hyde Park FFS. Smashed to bits, £400 gone in a second,” with the footage apparently showing a large bird attacking the “drone,” which appears to crash to the ground.

WHAT THE HELL — using a drone for today's early cycle ride, and it got taken out by a hawk or red kite in HYDE PARK FFS. Smashed to bits, £400 gone in a second 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/9Ln5Jp67zO — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) April 1, 2024

In true light-the-blue-touchpaper-and-retire style, the footage, shot not in Hydfe PArk but neighbouring Kensington Gardens and also shared on Facebook, sparked apoplectic anger among a certain cohort of social media user.

Among those to fall for it was the right-wing radio presenter, Julia Hartley Brewer.

Broadcaster and political commentator Matthew Stadlen, meanwhile, paused the footage in an apparently serious attempt to identify the species of bird.

Matthew is a bird expert https://t.co/BIvsbToh4m — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) April 1, 2024

We’d like to wish our best to social media managers at organisations tagged in the replies including the Metropolitan Police Service, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, who will no doubt have to patiently explain that all is not as it seems in the footage.

You’ve just broken the law! You are not allowed to fly a drone without maintaining visual line of sight at all times also Hyde Park is within restricted airspace area R157 which requires permission from the diplomatic protection team and CAA @metpoliceuk @UK_CAA action needed — UAS Flight Ops (@UASflightops) April 1, 2024

Is there a case here that the @RSPBEngland could prosecute? No end of damage could be caused to that bird of prey by this reckless use of a drone. All he is worried about is £400, what about the bird..?? — Electric Blue🧢🖌 (@Only9built) April 1, 2024

Of course, Vine’s isn’t the only cycling-related April Fools’ joke doing the rounds on social media this morning.

Here’s ETA Insurance highlighting how “cash-strapped councils in London today launched a radical approach to boost sustainable transport; mobile cycle lanes,” apparently.

In a bid to cut costs, cash-strapped councils in London today launched a radical approach to boost sustainable transport; mobile cycle lanes. pic.twitter.com/XgMaxLdsKl — ETA Services Ltd (@ETAservicesltd) April 1, 2024

Orpington Cyclist on X used AI to generate a rather, erm, striking image of a particularly patriotic cycleway.

Rishi Sunak to announce a £8bn investment in a new national cycle network to combat the "War on Cyclists" 🇬🇧🚴 https://t.co/Jz7S5FVL75 pic.twitter.com/NJbYbAdxpI — Orpington Cyclist (@CycleOrpington) April 1, 2024

Mountain bike tour company Marmalade MTB is rethinking how to get to and from the Isle of Wight, apparently.

Meanwhile, Ribble has unveiled the HoloRider for those who feel lonely riding on their own, with the company saying: “Feel the presence of a cycling partner right beside you, making those long, lonely rides a thing of the past. Our state-of-the-art hologram technology projects a lifelike cyclist that keeps pace with you, motivating you to push your limits or simply enjoy the company. The hologram is highly visible in both day and night conditions, making sure you're more visible than ever before on the road. The hologram is also positioned on the traffic-facing side of the rider, helping to make sure that drivers pass at a safe distance.”