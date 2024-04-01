Support road.cc

news
Miscellaneous
Video: Jeremy Vine shares moment his “drone” was taken out by a bird of prey – and the usual suspects fall for it, plus a round-up of other cycling-related April Fools pranksBird of prey (via Jeremy Vine on Twitter)

Video: Jeremy Vine shares moment his “drone” was taken out by a bird of prey – and the usual suspects fall for it, plus a round-up of other cycling-related April Fools pranks

Broadcaster’s spoof footage flies over the head of Julia Hartley-Brewer, among others
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Apr 01, 2024 12:16
6

Jeremy Vine has shared footage of the moment his “drone” was apparently taken out by a bird of prey while he was cycling in London’s Kensington Gardens – and a lot of people reacting to the footage on X, formerly Twitter, should really have paused and reflected on today’s date before posting their replies.

The broadcaster’s prank, which appears to have been shot on his Insta 360 helmet-mounted camera and edited to appear as though it were filmed from above, is perhaps the best cycling-related April Fools’ Day joke we’ve spotted so far today, but it seems to have gone way over the heads – pun fully intended – of many of those commenting on it on social media.

“What the hell,” wrote Vine. “Using a drone for today's early cycle ride, and it got taken out by a hawk or red kite in Hyde Park FFS. Smashed to bits, £400 gone in a second,” with the footage apparently showing a large bird attacking the “drone,” which appears to crash to the ground.

In true light-the-blue-touchpaper-and-retire style, the footage, shot not in Hydfe PArk but neighbouring Kensington Gardens and also shared on Facebook, sparked apoplectic anger among a certain cohort of social media user.

Among those to fall for it was the right-wing radio presenter, Julia Hartley Brewer.

Broadcaster and political commentator Matthew Stadlen, meanwhile, paused the footage in an apparently serious attempt to identify the species of bird.

We’d like to wish our best to social media managers at organisations tagged in the replies including the Metropolitan Police Service, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, who will no doubt have to patiently explain that all is not as it seems in the footage.

Of course, Vine’s isn’t the only cycling-related April Fools’ joke doing the rounds on social media this morning.

Here’s ETA Insurance highlighting how “cash-strapped councils in London today launched a radical approach to boost sustainable transport; mobile cycle lanes,” apparently.

Orpington Cyclist on X used AI to generate a rather, erm, striking image of a particularly patriotic cycleway.

Mountain bike tour company Marmalade MTB is rethinking how to get to and from the Isle of Wight, apparently.

Meanwhile, Ribble has unveiled the HoloRider for those who feel lonely riding on their own, with the company saying: “Feel the presence of a cycling partner right beside you, making those long, lonely rides a thing of the past. Our state-of-the-art hologram technology projects a lifelike cyclist that keeps pace with you, motivating you to push your limits or simply enjoy the company. The hologram is highly visible in both day and night conditions, making sure you're more visible than ever before on the road. The hologram is also positioned on the traffic-facing side of the rider, helping to make sure that drivers pass at a safe distance.”

Ribble Holorider
April Fools' Day
Jeremy Vine
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

chrisonabike | 44 min ago
I'm worried the Holorider will lead to abuse about "cycling two abreast".

Also for motivational reasons one appearing just in front of you (or maybe behind) would be better?

Backladder replied to chrisonabike | 35 min ago
What about when you are riding two abreast and you both have a holorider?

john_smith | 1 hour ago
I like the comment about it being too big for a kestrel. How did he measure it though? Going by the size of the buildings also in the pic, I'd put the wingspan at about 400 metres, which makes it too big for a buzzard too. It's more likely a sea eagle or griffon vulture.

chrisonabike replied to john_smith | 45 min ago
Has the government been breeding rocs as the next generation of anti-drone defence?

Or are they Russian ones secretly imported from Iran?

john_smith replied to chrisonabike | 4 sec ago
Or it could be another side effect of the experimental covid "vaccines" they injected us all with.

Avatar
Nice work JVine. He's handy with the video editor.

