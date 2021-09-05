Lucky escape for driver after bicycle smashes through her windscreen on motorway

A driver has had a lucky escape after a bicycle came crashing through her windscreen as she was driving along a motorway.

The 60-year-old woman was fortunate to get away with only minor injuries and police officers said it was 'pure luck' she wasn't more seriously hurt.

The incident happened northbound on the M9 between junctions one and two at about 17:50 on Friday in West Lothian.

The bike is believed to have somehow come loose from a vehicle travelling on the opposite carriageway.

Police Scotland released images showing the handlebars smashed through the driver's side of the windscreen.

The bike's wheel could also be seen sticking out of a hole in the glass.

The driver of the white Ford Focus was luckily able to bring her car to a stop on the hard shoulder. She was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and said it served as a 'stark reminder' to make sure that anything being transported on the outside of your car should be thoroughly secured.

Sgt Jennifer Forbes, of Police Scotland's road policing unit, said: "The consequences of this incident could have been far more severe and is only through pure luck that nobody was more seriously injured or worse.

"It should stand as a stark reminder of the importance of making sure that any load being carried out on your vehicle is properly and thoroughly secured.

"We are carrying out inquiries to identify the vehicle which had been carrying the bicycle and I would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

"We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. If you were on the road late on Friday afternoon and may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation then please get in touch."

The bike is described by police as a Kona Kula 2-9 pedal cycle with a 16in light blue and white frame.