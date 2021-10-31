Cyclists converge on Glasgow as COP26 conference begins

Cyclists from the UK and beyond are converging on Glasgow as the crucial COP26 climate change conference gets under way in Scotland’s largest city to urge politicians to take action on the environmental crisis facing the planet.
During the conference, which lasts until 12 November, the charity Cycling UK will also be co-ordinating a mass bike ride next Saturday 6 November called Pedal on COP, as part of a global day of action, and will be highlighting the role that cycling and active travel can play in reducing emissions and encouraging sustainability.
The charity campaigns and policy manager in Scotland, Jim Densham, said: “On 6 November we have a unique opportunity to loudly and clearly tell the gathered global leaders how important it is to reach a historic deal in Glasgow.”
Cycling UK has highlighted on its website how people can take part, including joining the Cycling Bloc at the mass march in Glasgow next Saturday, with feeder rides from other cities in Scotland, joining a COP26 rally or action at towns and cities across the UK, or undertaking a virtual ride on Strava.
Among those who have headed to Scotland by bike are a team of paediatric health practitioners who have ridden from London accompanied by award-winning art installation Pollution Pods, their journey taking place under the banner Ride for their Lives.
They arrived in Glasgow today, where they are due to deliver a letter to politicians signed by millions of health practitioners across the globe.
A cycling campaigner and Extinction Rebellion supporter from Ceridigion in Wales, meanwhile, is making the journey solo, and is carrying a message in Welsh and English from the Mayor of Cardigan addressed to delegates at the conference.
Speaking at an event last Saturday as the letter was handed to him by Mayor Debra Griffiths, Peter Weldon said: “In a year plagued by severe floods, wildfires, and heatwaves, the need act on climate change has never been more urgent.
“The time for decisive action is overdue. Governments have a duty to protect the lives and wellbeing of their citizens.”
The Dutch ambassador to the UK, Karel van Oosterom, took inspiration from the Hague-based BBC News foreign correspondent Anna Holligan’s Dutch News from the Cycle Path as he rode a cargo bike by St Pancras International.
The ambassador said that “sustainable transport in London is getting more and more accepted, and on these cargo bikes we will be bringing the Dutch delegation to the global climate change summit in Glasgow from the one station to the next,” he said, referring to the short trip between St Pancras International to Euston.
Hopefully they will have arrived safely, given today’s disruption to rail services on the West Coast Main Line due to a fallen tree.
Not everyone has managed to take their bikes to Glasgow with them, however.
Henk Swarttouw, president of the EU Cyclists Federation, tweeting yesterday that several pasengers hoping to travel to Scotland by train had been unable to board with their Brompton folding bikes.
Instead, they had to leave their bikes in left luggage lockers at Rotterdam station and continue their journey without them.
And I expect that is a major point in any new law. What is classed as careless and dangerous cycling going forward. Is 18 mph on a road careless or...
There is also the approach used in some Scandinavian countries, of examining the problems, not just counting the bodies. They don't just look at...
That is why he isn't worth a reply.
I thought about what you said all night, and I could only conclude you are right, when it dawned on me in the morning.
Bollard 'does job' "paint it orange", says local shopkeeper. https://www.kentonline.co.uk/medway/news/warning-over-safety-bollard-cau...
To be completely ignored by the media, especially the BBC, which will maintain its forty years at least boycott of mentioning the benefits of cycling.
Well it wasn't clear to me that when you said "Why do grown adults need cycle training?" what you meant was - why shoudl the state pay for grown...
He's coming back from the dead especially to sign the frames? That's putting the grave in gravel.
They review the bikes sent to them. If Cube decided to send them a 21 model and not the 22. Plus the 22 is only on a watchlist anyway so not on...
When I was in Oz a few years ago, they had black posts where people had died and red ones for serious injuries. I found it quite sobering.