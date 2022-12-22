Cyclist left unconscious after driver mounted kerb and hit him, breaking his bike in two, in alleged hit-and-run

A cyclist was injured and left unconscious after a motorist allegedly mounted the kerb and struck him, fracturing his cheekbone and breaking his bike in two, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The 35-year-old, known as Brad, was commuting to work at the Aldi warehouse on the Isle of Sheppey between 4am and 4.30am on 21 December when he was “knocked out cold” by the driver, who then fled the scene, KentOnline reports.

The cyclist, who was riding on the pavement on the Queenborough Road, Sheerness, at the time of the collision, says he can only remember waking up with severe bruising to his face to find his bike snapped in two, with no one else around.

Queenborough Road, Sheerness

“He was cycling on the pavement between Sheerness East Working Men’s Club and Sheppey Utd Football Club when a car mounted the path,” Brad’s mother-in-law Paula Skinner told KentOnline.

“It was dark but Brad had his high-vis jacket and lights on – however, he didn't have a helmet on, which he’s had a telling off for.”

She continued: “The impact knocked him out and when he woke up his bike was in half and his face was battered. He thinks the car that hit him was a small black car, but it could’ve been dark blue or grey.

“I don't know why the car mounted the path, there was no reason for it to. I’m really surprised that no one stopped to help him, especially when he was knocked out cold. Someone must have CCTV or doorbell footage that can help us.”

Following the alleged hit-and-run, Brad contacted his partner, who took him to Medway Maritime Hospital in Gillingham, where he was treated for a fractured cheekbone and bruising.

A spokesperson for Kent Police confirmed that it had received a report later that morning of a collision involving a cyclist and a motorist.

“The incident had happened earlier the same day between 4am and 4.30am and it is understood the motorist failed to stop at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“The cyclist later attended hospital for treatment to facial injuries and inquiries into the collision are under way.”

Witnesses or anyone with information that may assist the police’s investigation have been urged to call 01795 419119, quoting reference number 21-0419. Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.