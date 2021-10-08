“The kindest soul” – Family pay tribute to cyclist killed in Cambridge yesterday

*PLEASE NOTE* An earlier version of this article published on Thursday 7 October incorrectly stated that the fatal crash happened at Cambridge’s Dutch roundabout. We apologise for the error.

A cyclist killed in Cambridge yesterday morning has been named as hospital worker Anna Garratt-Quinton, aged 22 and from Denham, near Bedford.

The driver of the petrol tanker lorry involved in the fatal crash, a 27-year-old man from Hertford, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and has been released under investigation.

Cambridge Constabulary said that the fatal crash happened just before 8am at the junction of the A1307 with Fendon Road, close to the city’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where Ms Garratt-Quinton worked.

In a statement released via police, her family said:

Today, Anna’s family released the following statement: “Our dear Anna, taken from us too soon, a waste of a truly special individual.

“The kindest soul, gentle and caring to the core. Her giggles, smile and sarcastic wit would light up a room. She was dedicated and hardworking, would never take a day off, but if she did you could be sure to find her in her pink spotty dressing gown.

“Effortlessly bright, her patients were lucky to have her. She is and always will be the best daughter, partner, auntie, sister, granddaughter, niece and so much more. The list could go on because she was truly beloved by all. Anyone who got to meet our Anna Spanner is truly blessed.”

Officers have appealed for anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch via 101 or by webchat quoting incident 66 of 7 October.

Yesterday’s incident was the second serious collision involving a cyclist in Cambridge this week.

On Monday, a woman aged in her 60s was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash at around 10pm at the junction of Gilbert Road and Milton Road.

Police have urged the driver of the vehicle, believed to be a black BMW 1 Series, and who fled the scene afterwards, to come forward.

They have also appealed for anyone who saw the crash or who has information or dashcam footage to come forward, quoting incident 491 of 4 October.