Giro stage 19 shortened due to weather conditions; Ineos (not the cycling team) blocked by XR protestors; Rider tests positive at Giro... for banned substance, not virus; LTN before + after; Dan Martin's teary Vuelta interview + more on the live blog

It's Friday! Jack Sexty is here to provide your lead live blog coverage today with other members of the team chipping in intermittently.....
Fri, Oct 23, 2020 09:51
Stage 4 finish, 2020 Giro, Lapresse
11:15
Adam Blythe pokes fun at his pro cycling career

Blythe has his fingers in plenty of cycling pies nowadays, keeping busy with commentating and repping for various brands... and we have to give it to him for this quality self-deprecating tweet. 

10:29
Dame Sarah Storey urges government to clarify "ambiguity" on riding two abreast
Two abreast - cheltenham flyer tori and skardy 2

The record-breaking paralympian and British Cycling Policy Advocate has asked for further clarity, claiming that the wording of proposed new Highway Code rules don't make it clear enough that riding two abreast is allowed. 

She said in a statement: “The intention of the proposal is to make it clear that riding two abreast is not just legal but it’s also safer and more convenient for all road users – and that includes drivers as well. However, our concern is that the proposed wording doesn’t achieve that goal and the existing ambiguity around this issue remains.
 
“If you think about a situation where you might be riding with your child, as I do on a regular basis, you want to make sure that you have your child on the left of you so that if somebody is passing too quickly or closely you are offering them some protection. In this situation we don’t believe that a parent should ever feel compelled to ‘single out’.
 
“Similarly, if you’re out on the road in a group, if you’re in single file there’s a much longer line of cyclists for a driver to pass. On the road it might not be possible to do this safely while maintaining a safe distance from the group, particularly if there’s a bend ahead or a traffic island. If you’re riding two abreast, it makes it much easier for the driver to overtake safely and they’ll also have better visibility of what is coming towards them.
 
“We know that this issue is a longstanding subject of debate between motorists and people on bikes, with unnecessary hostility often directed to those out cycling, usually in the form of dangerous overtaking. Through the consultation we have the opportunity to clear up the confusion once and for all, and it’s absolutely vital that the Government hears the experiences of thousands of people who would benefit from this change.”

10:11
Full story on Giro madness... we'll now turn our attention to what's going on around the UK on the live blog, plus Giro and Vuelta updates when we get them
09:51
Who will win the bus race?

It's on...

09:46
Giro officially say race neutralised due to "weather situation"

We now gather that the riders did arund 5 miles of the original 258km stage before deciding enough was enough... we now await official confirmation about the restart.  

09:35
Ineos (the petrochemical firm, not the cycling team) blocked by Extinction Rebellion in Scotland

While the Ineos Grenadiers are being blocked by Team Sunweb and Jumbo-Visma at the Giro and Vuelta respectively, their parent company are being blocked by Britain's foremost environmental activists in Grangemouth. Their aim is to shut down the Ineos plant, with the corporation accused of being "Scotland's biggest climate polluter".

Extinction Rebellion Scotland said on their website this morning: "Small affinity groups of no more than 6 individuals have locked themselves together at the gates and aim to remain there all day. 

"Covid-19 safety precautions are being taken, including face masks, social distancing, use of hand sanitiser, and participating activists are using a track and trace app."

09:18
"Health is the priority": CPA thank organisers for shortening stage

Competing representatives of the rider's union stepped in to protest that the original 258km stage was too long in terrible weather conditions, and could have increased the chance of riders getting ill. 

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta Dello Sport are now reporting that the stage will be 180km, not 150km, starting at Lake Como. 

09:09
Giro stage shorting squabble: apparently some team buses had already left for the finish

With all teams now needing to hop on buses to get to the new start, over 100km away from where they are now, there is still some confusion and panic going on. In normal times it could be feasible for teams to share buses, but there's the small matter of a global pandemic to contend with... so it looks like any departed buses will now be racing back to pick up their teams. 

08:23
Breaking: Giro d'Italian stage 19 shortened from 258km to 150km after agreement reached between teams and organisers

Although the Giro's official social media accounts were previewing the planned 258km route just an hour ago, teams and others on the ground have confirmed that an agreement has been reached to shorten the stage to 150km by lopping off the first 108 kilometres. Looks like the opening couple of hours will be a bus ride... wonder if they will be made to race? 

09:01
Vuelta: stage 6 won't finish on the Tourmalet due to French coronavirus restrictions
The Col Collective Tourmalet_7.jpg

Organisers have announced that the stage on 25th October will instead finish at Formigal, rather than taking in the Col d’Aubisque and finishing on the famous Tourmalet. Coronavirus cases are on the rise in France, so local authorities wouldn't allow the race to pass through and risk fans gathering. 

A statement from the organisers said: “Stage 6 of La Vuelta 20 will start from Biescas, as planned – but the route from then on is completely different. 

“It will be a 146.4 kilometre stage, with 3,040 meters of vertical elevation. The peloton will face two categorised climbs, the Alto de Petralba (Cat 3) and the Alto de Cotefablo (Cat 2), before a new passage through Biescas (where there will be an Intermediate Sprint) that will lead to the final climb to the ski station of Aramón Formigal.”

08:45
Rider tests positive... for banned substances, not coronavirus
Matteo Spreafico

If you're yearning for things to go back to how they were, in a strange way it might be almost comforting to hear that Matteo Spreafico of Vini Zabù-Brado-Ktm has been suspended from the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for the anabolic substance ostarine. According to La Repubblica, the team say the rider purchased the substance, which has been on WADA's banned list since 2008, without their medical authorisation. Spreafico has officially being suspended pending an investigation, but naturally won't start stage 19 and his Giro is over. 

08:30
"Transformed for the better": Before and after video of Low Traffic Neighbourhood

This goes to show what LTNs can do for a street when you close it to rat-running traffic, allowing residents and passers-by to walk and cycle in relative peace. 

08:17
"It's really special": Dan Martin has us welling up after his Vuelta stage 2 victory

The Irishman thanks his team for their support through the pandemic, explaining how he was kept extra motivated from the full backing of Israel Start-Up Nation. He then says the victory is for his teammates and his wife, and things get emotional: 

"This is the first time I've won a race since I my kids were born, and it's really special", says Martin. 

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

