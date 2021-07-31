BMX racer Connor Fields out of ICU after suffering brain bleed in horror crash at Tokyo Olympics

American BMX racer Connor Fields suffered a brain bleed during a horror crash in Friday’s Olympic event but he has now been moved out of intensive care, his team confirmed on Saturday.

Fields went down hard in a first-corner crash during the semi-final runs and was treated by the side of the circuit before being rushed to Tokyo's St. Luke's International Hospital.

The 28-year-old appeared to touch wheels with Frenchman Romain Mahieu and fell heavily face first and remained lying on the ground before being stretchered away.

"The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue," USA Cycling said on Saturday.

"After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found. Fields has been moved out of the critical care unit and will remain in the hospital until cleared."

Earlier, Connor's mother, Lisa Fields, thanked followers in a Facebook post for their concern for her son, who won the Olympic title in Rio in 2016.

She said: "First, I want to tell you that I have read too many times to count on social media “thank you for your support and prayers” but now I know first hand just how much the outpouring of care and support means.

"The support and respect Connor and we have received has helped us more than you will ever (hopefully) know.

"Connor still constantly sleeping but is cogent and communicative when awakened. Latest CT scan shows no additional brain injury and no additional bleeding so he has been transferred from ICU critical care to high level care and does not require surgery at this time.

"Brain function evaluation is ongoing and I will continue to update as I know more and after I get to speak with him.

"Thank you all for your companionship and concern and prayers for Connor. He will thank himself when he is able, but for now I am- on his and all his family’s behalf."

Fields, one of the big favourites for gold in Tokyo, had already qualified for the final before suffering the horrible fall.

There were several big accidents in Friday's final which was ultimately won by Dutch rider Niek Kimman with Team GB's Kye Whyte taking silver.

There were also crashes in the women's event, in which Beth Shriever took a spectacular victory beating some of the biggest names in the sport at her first Olympic Games.