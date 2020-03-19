CeramicSpeed links up with eRacing team; "IsolaTTing"; Swiss pro swaps World Tour for hospital work; Go for a ride, says Sport England; Oliver Naesen does 365km training ride + more

We never thought our hearts could be lifted by a “[Brand] partners with [Racing team]” format press release, but there’s something about the warm banality that’s almost cheering this week.

Life goes on, the same but different. With road racing suspended, the teams are eRacing teams now.

Canyon ZCC’s roster of 12 men and women will be riding CeramicSpeed throughout the eRacing season.

There’s a few images. This one’s our favourite.

The opening paragraph of the press release is a doozy too.

“World-leading drivetrain efficiency experts CeramicSpeed are delighted to announce their partnership with professional eRacing team Canyon ZCC. CeramicSpeed’s watt-saving OSPW systems, smooth-spinning bottom brackets and slick UFO chains will be ridden by the team in a virtual racing season where every second counts.”

Founded in January 2019, Canyon ZCC are the world’s first professional eRacing team competing on Zwift.

CeramicSpeed’s Managing Director Martin Banke said: “This is a partnership that really fits with our core values. Innovation is at the heart of our work, so we were of course drawn towards Canyon ZCC — a team at the forefront of an entirely new and incredibly exciting discipline in cycling. We’re thoroughly looking forward to helping the team, and the thrilling eRacing scene as a whole, flourish.”

Rhys Howell, Team Manager for Canyon ZCC said: “We’re really excited to be working with CeramicSpeed in ensuring that our riders have the most efficient drivetrain possible. I cannot think of another discipline in cycling where the drivetrain itself plays such a critical role as it does in eRacing. We have a unique opportunity to work with partners who are at the top of their game and can help push us to the next level; CeramicSpeed fits that definition perfectly.”

The best comments come from Canyon ZCC rider Lionel Vujasin, however.

He said: "They say marginal gains; I say gains, period. In eRacing, drivetrain efficiency is a key factor where every single watt counts. I’m stoked to see CeramicSpeed joining us and having now raced with the new setup, I can confirm that the feeling of total smoothness combined with improvement in power transfer it gives to the bike is unbelievable. It’s another step forward for myself and the team to develop the ultimate indoor racing experience."