Live blog: Paris-Nice officially cut short (and is technically banned) while Bahrain McLaren pull out; Crazy Berlin Frankenbike; Man really wants to get son to school; Dowsett's corona(virus) and lime joke goes over Ian Boswell's head + more

The rumours were true, Paris-Nice will end tomorrow instead of Sunday as originally planned. The statement says: "After consultation with the relevant authorities, The Union Cycliste Internationale and the Ville de Nice, the organisers of Paris-Nice have decided that 7th stage, finishing at Valdebore la Colmiane, will be the last of the race.

"This decision, taken as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus, means that the final stage in Nice is now cancelled."

Will that be the last bit of (outdoor) cycling we see for a while? There's always the Zwift e-racing...