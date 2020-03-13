Back to news
Live blog

Live blog: Paris-Nice officially cut short (and is technically banned) while Bahrain McLaren pull out; Crazy Berlin Frankenbike; Man really wants to get son to school; Dowsett's corona(virus) and lime joke goes over Ian Boswell's head + more

Welcome to Friday's live blog, with Jack Sexty your captain throughout the day plus the odd contribution from the rest of the team...
Fri, Mar 13, 2020 09:15
0
13:26
Breaking: Giro postponed

We'll have a full story on this very soon. 

12:34
France now bans gatherings of 100 or more people, which poses a distinct problem for Paris-Nice...

...because there are over 100 riders in the peloton. Looks like there's no choice but to form a large breakaway; although we have it on good authority that the pro peloton have some form of dispensation to continue racing despite today's ban. 

11:45
The Berlin Frankenbike doesn't care what you think

Spot this Frankenstein today in Berlin from r/bicycling

This madness was spotted in the German capital by a Redditor yesterday, and appears to have its front suspension bolted onto two rusty poles. Things don't get much better or safer at the back, with what look to be inner tubes tied all over the front triangle with another bike frame (we think?) acting as seatstays of sorts. We'll have whatever it's creator is smoking... 

11:01
Official: Paris-Nice cut short, with race finishing tomorrow on stage 7

The rumours were true, Paris-Nice will end tomorrow instead of Sunday as originally planned. The statement says: "After consultation with the relevant authorities, The Union Cycliste Internationale and the Ville de Nice, the organisers of Paris-Nice have decided that 7th stage, finishing at Valdebore la Colmiane, will be the last of the race.

"This decision, taken as part of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus, means that the final stage in Nice is now cancelled."

Will that be the last bit of (outdoor) cycling we see for a while? There's always the Zwift e-racing... 

11:03
Man really wants to get his boy to school

In the current state of affairs he might have to keep him home for the coming weeks, but you can't fault the determination... 

09:20
Bahrain McLaren withdraw from Paris-Nice, with reports race will finish tomorrow instead of Sunday

In a statement, the team said: "Team Bahrain McLaren has with regret today withdrawn from the 2020 Paris-Nice road race.

"Following consultation with the team’s riders, medical staff and other stakeholders, and in light of the rapidly escalating public health risks associated with the Covid-19 virus, the decision has been taken to repatriate all team personnel to their homes as soon as possible. Rolling restrictions on movement across Europe and the health of the entire team mean this precautionary measure is an immediate priority.

"Team Bahrain McLaren wishes to thank the UCI, the ASO, the AIGCP and its competitor teams for their understanding and support at this time. The team extends its appreciation to its partners and the many thousands of passionate fans and communities that have supported all of the riders throughout this great race."

Meanwhile, there are reports that Paris-Nice will end tomorrow instead of Sunday, although that's still to be officially confirmed. More when we get it, and we expect more teams to withdraw from stage 6 throughout the morning. 

09:10
Thomas de Gendt's Paris-Nice premonition

Whether the Belgian has more info or is simply predicting the state of things to come we don't know, but it's very likely true with pretty much all pro races including spring classics in Belgium and Italy called off until further notice. 

09:02
Some Tour de France Beefeaters to cheer us all up?

Luckily the best one of the lot from their archives is pinned to the top of their Twitter page... happy Friday, despite all the doom and gloom!

08:54
The gravel is getting to Ian Boswell's brain...

The former Katusha rider - who recently signed a contract with Wahoo to race gravel races exclusively, failed to realise that Mr Dowsett intentionally got his limes mixed up in this instance. Doh!

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

