Live blog: Paris-Nice officially cut short (and is technically banned) while Bahrain McLaren pull out; Crazy Berlin Frankenbike; Man really wants to get son to school; Dowsett's corona(virus) and lime joke goes over Ian Boswell's head + more

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
I've got this light and would concur with the reviewer; excellent compact light, let down by it's runtimes. However, in the right circumstances;...
Commutes maybe also higher risk because there is less choice of route, would never chose the roads I commute on for a weekend ride.
Because of the new website, the What's Hot section no longer throws up weird zombie articles....
I trust you've seen the video short of the unpublished Wyndham classic 'The Day the Pole Was Greased'. Sisyphustic horror! 😏...
Probably OK, it's not going to be a bunch sprint.
As I said in my little tale, it wasn't for me. Cranks would not turn, forwards or backwards. Total jam and lock up. And it really wasn't easy to...
So up from 25 km/h you ride on a 12 kg bike... hm. Bit of a draw back. But the noise is really irritating, wouldn't want to be near one.
You make some fair points, but not about Highways England....
I quite like Dave Millar and I really wanted to like this.. but I genuinely think it's the most boring piece of drivel to ever grace my television...
There was a lady on Jeremy Vine on 5 this morning direct from Italy, who said you could do sport, but you had to be alone and at least 1 metre away...