Marion Sicot’s allegations (see below) were reported by Thierry Vildary in Stade 2 on French TV.

In its statement, Doltcini-Van Eyck accused Vildary of failing to provide balance.

“We have proposed, in writing, to the journalist Thierry Vildary to meet with him in Paris, but without result. This has made the report in Stade2 not the story of Marion Sicot but the story by Marion Sicot, with no possibility to react or to see the evidence she claims to have.

“The attempt in the report to interview Marc Bracke took place 10 minutes before the start of the cycling race “Le Samyn”, when the riders had left already to the start and the sports director had to take his place in the line of cars of sports directors.

“The aggressive approach and the timing for the interview fit perfectly with the style of the hard investigative journalism, not at all an indication that Thierry Vildary was trying to make an objective report of facts.

“We can believe however that his intentions for making this program were positive, that he did this to improve the position of women in cycling, but believing Marion Sicot was a big mistake.”

In the comments, Vildary replied: “To answer one of your many lies concerning me and my work in your press release and to be very clear on my report: you never offered me an interview with Marc Bracke but only a meeting with Jan Morre who is not questioned and does not know the subject.

“I am at the disposal of the UCI to explain how the report and the communications I had with your team were produced. I will provide the evidence necessary to shed light on the behind the scenes of this report.

“I would like to point out that we have broadcast extracts from the response that Marc Bracke sent us by email when we sent him our questions.”