Near Miss of the Day 371: BMW driver left-hooks club ride, plus close pass (+ video ... includes swearing)

Two incidents feature in today's Near Miss of the Day video, filmed in Lancashire - first, there's a left hook from one motorist, then later on the same ride, there's a close pass from another rider. In both cases, the rider's swearing is understandable.

The footage was captured by road.cc reader John, who told us: "I'd gone for an easy ride with some club members when partway though we had the BMW driver who just could not wait.

"So as soon as he past me he turned left, slowly. I had to brake hard to avoid running into the back of him, he did have time to put his fingers up at me though," he added.

"The second gent just got dangerously close and left no room for error, right in front of our town's police station."

