Phil Gaimon's dog has her own Strava account; Man has Santander bike named after him after winning anniversary comp; Shropshire hires £1k a day pothole consultant; Motorcyclist shows flaws with broken line bike lane + more on the live blog

The competition aimed to reward those with particularly good stories about their experience of Santander Cycles, and the first prize has gone to Sakhr Al-Makhadhi.

Mr Al-Makhadhi, based in Harrow, says on the day the scheme launched on Friday 30th July 2010, he got up at 5.30am in an attempt to be the first person to hire one of the bikes: “I knew the scheme was launching at 6am so I went to the Dorset Square docking station and tried my key at 5.55am. It worked! I took a bike out. Within seconds, a taxi driver hooted at me and congratulated me for being the first one.”

His prize is a free annual membership to Santander Cycles, and a hire bike named in his honour. There are 11 more prize winners to be named and the competition is still open; if you reckon you've completed the most Santander Cycle journeys, have a good story to tell or hired bikes in their inaugural year, you can email ​cyclehire10 [at] tfl.gov.uk for a chance to win.