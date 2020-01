Live blog: Fake 'cyclists dismount' sign removed by council; Dog causes Vuelta a San Juan crash; Boardman: "kickstart 1,800 mile Bee Network"; Anti-cycling Facebook group: cyclists 'don't deserve human rights'; Rapha membership down to £70

The car driver who fatally injured Andreas Byskov Sarbo in the 2019 Tour de Himmelfart was sentenced to ... a fine of 1500 DKK (~200 €).https://t.co/csSr3kjKln — Lukas Knöfler (@lukascph) January 28, 2020

A motorist in Denmark who killed an 18-year-old cyclist taking part in a time trial at the Tour de Himmelfart last May when she drove on the course of the race has been fined just €200 for ignoring traffic instructions, but was acquitted of manslaughter.

Witnesses said that the driver, a 28-year-old woman, ignored the instructions of marshals and multiple warning signs as she drove along the course for 1 kilometre against the direction of the race, before hitting Andreas Byskov Sarbo head-on.

Speaking to Feltet.dk, former police assistant, Jørgen Faber Sørensen suggested that this sets a dangerous precedent that would allow motorists to get away with killing a rider, if they can prove that the race signage was adequate.

The decision may be subject to an appeal in a higher court.