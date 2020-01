MyCyclingWeekend with Decathlon - Trail Dogs

Got a trail dog? Let us know!

It's Friday again so there's another chance to win a pair of Triban winter socks from Decathlon.

We got sent this brilliant photo from the off.road.cc team who have a pair of trail dog goggles in for testing.

So we thought that you could send in pictures of your dogs doing cycling things. More points for creativity and hilariousness. Photos not featuring a pooch will also be accepted, don't worry.

Once you've snapped your photo, upload it to Instagram using #MyCyclingWeekend in the caption. We'll pick a winner on Monday.

To give you an idea of what to post, here are some examples from last weekend.