Has anyone had their bike stolen? Just bought this for £80 and it’s got a bike lock on it. Apparently it’s from the Crosby area. Bought it so I can get it to back to the right owner. I know it’s a £1350 bike and id be heartbroken if it was me. Give us a shout pic.twitter.com/uwb3iFwpx7 — Ste Burke (@SteBurke44) January 20, 2020

It's only Monday afternoon, but here's your good news story for the week. Ste Burke was offered a pristine Whyte mountain bike (with the lock still attached) worth £1,350 for just £80. Knowing something wasn't right, he bought it anyway so he could return it to its original owner: "I'd be heartbroken if it was me", he said.

Mr Burke believed it was stolen from the Crosby area of Merseyside, and has since been in touch with road.cc to say he is still trying to track down the owner and, will ensure it goes back to the right person - we'll update as and when that happens. What a gent!