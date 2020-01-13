With the roads covered in standing water, it's no surprise that so many of you headed off-road this weekend.
We did the same, grabbing MTBs, gravel bikes and CX bikes to avoid what can be quite dangerous road conditions.
One of the benefits of getting away from the roads and deep into nature is that there are some spectacular views, and it's much easier to stop and snap a picture for #MyCyclingWeekend. We know that's what you really go riding for!
We received loads of entries this week, but there can be only one winner of the B'Twin winter socks.
Good day on the gravel bike. Did a Gower lap with @jonparker9 then went exploring up the Tenant Canal. Top end of the Canal is awesome on a gravel bike, fair play #cycling #gravelbike #gravelgrinder #gravel #gravelfondo #fondoday #granfondo #stravaphoto #stravaproveit #stravacycling #strava #bikes #focusbikes #focusparalane #paralane #panaracergravelking #bikeporn #findyourepic #wales #gower #canal #outsideisfree #mycyclingweekend #landscape #baaw
Walking away with warmer feet this week is Andy, who snapped a few great pics while out on his gravel bike.
Congrats Andy, we'll be in touch. Decathlon will be back on Friday for another chance to win.
Classics on my mind. - - - #cycling #stravaphoto #cyclingpics #outsideisfree #January #rain #wind #cobbles #sunday #mycyclingweekend #steelisreal #coticescapade #fromwhereiride #cobbles #parisroubaix #cyclinginflanders #roadslikethese #ride #groads #mud #wet #nevergiveup #ridebikesdrinkbeer
Amazingly cold century ride! The wind was so strong on the exposed approach to the summit it was all I could do to keep the pedals turning and the wind chill put the temperature well below freezing. When I hit the first -13% slopes of the descent there was sheet ice covering the road. It would have been crazy to go on so I did the only sensible thing... Got the hell out of there #cycling #highlands #roadbike #mycyclingweekend #roadisthewayoflife #whyiride #livetoride #strava #stravacycling #outsideisfree #giantbikes #gcninspiration #fromwhereiride #roadslikethese #lifebehindbars #cyclinglife #cyclingphotos
Pikesville to Columbia . . . . #cannondale #ridecannondale #caad12 #cycling #cyclingphotos #roadie #lifebehindbars #roadcycling #cyclingculture #outsideisfree #strava #stravacycling #blackcyclist #cyclingaddicts #addictedtocycling #bikestagram #cyclinglife #stravaphoto #instacycling #fromwhereiride #rubbersidedown #officialcycling #cyclingweekly #cyclingnews #cyclingapparel #mycyclingweekend #wahooligan #blackmenbike #wahooligan
SCROLL ACROSS FOR MORE. Lovely morning out today! Half started at the Conygre hall, half at the Radstock wheel, climb up to Holcombe, then a rise up past the quarries for an awesome fun roll down To Nunney, puncture and banana break, then off to Frome and out towards Bradford on Avon, (sprint section) but turning off to Farleigh Farm Shop for fast service and massive cake. Oat milk lattes for me now, cos ya know, I’m practically vegan these days. I’m swapping Champagne for Shloer and everything. Onto Wellow and the climb up to Peasdown, 40 miles and 1100-odd metres of climbing at about 14mph. Quick chat to Helen once back in Timsbury and then home. Good to see so many out, don’t forget to enter that Audax on the 15th March, it will be a good one to train towards that will see you in good shape for the rest of the year. I think it’s Richard Davis turn for the event and route for next week. Cheers for this weeks Ant Balzan! #mycyclingweekend @decathlonuk_cycling _cycling #highlittleton #tunley #radstock #midsomernorton #eastharptree #westharptree #mendips #paulton #cycling #kask #wymtm #fromwhereiride #outsideisfree #roadcc #cannondale #boardmanbikes #orbea #lazerhelmets #timsbury #giantbikes #shimano #southwestisbest #cyclingheaven #lazerhelmets #rosebikes #orbea #Oakley #cyclingweekly #roadcc #fuckzwift
58km shakedown ride this morning heading south from Hobart. Good roads with wide cycle lanes, even out in the sticks the surface was good until the tarmac stopped at the top of a short climb and it was unsealed for 2km or so! Not what you want on 25mm road tyres! Back to the hotel in time for coffee and banana bread #cyclist #bikeporn #rideyourbike #ridelots #whereiride #roadslikethese #mycyclingweekend #rideeatsleeprepeat #lifebehindbars #shakedown #coffeeandcake #iamspecialized #iamspecialized_road #hobart #tasmania
Saturday well spent. - - - #saturday #cycling #ride #cyclist #outsideisfree #groadslikethese #gravelride #january #fromwhereiride #nevernotriding #sun #winter #limburg #coticescapade #trail #grass #roadslikethese #clouds #mycyclingweekend #fakenews #guessnot #hills #gravel #gravelbike
