With the roads covered in standing water, it's no surprise that so many of you headed off-road this weekend.

We did the same, grabbing MTBs, gravel bikes and CX bikes to avoid what can be quite dangerous road conditions.

One of the benefits of getting away from the roads and deep into nature is that there are some spectacular views, and it's much easier to stop and snap a picture for #MyCyclingWeekend. We know that's what you really go riding for!

We received loads of entries this week, but there can be only one winner of the B'Twin winter socks.

Walking away with warmer feet this week is Andy, who snapped a few great pics while out on his gravel bike.

Congrats Andy, we'll be in touch. Decathlon will be back on Friday for another chance to win.