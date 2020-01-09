Now and again in our Near Miss of the Day series, it’s not the cyclist filming the footage who is subjected to a close pass or other piece of poor driving, but another rider up the road and that’s the case today as a motorist swerves at the last moment to avoid hitting a cyclist waiting to turn right.

It was filmed in Bournemouth by road.cc reader Dave, who told us: “I think they gave me space but failed to see the other cyclist.”

At the end of the video, Dave added another incident where a driver overtook him at a pinch point caused by a pedestrian island – something we see all too often in submissions to this feature.

Dave said: “The blue Peugeot crashed into the pedestrian island trying to overtake me. And yes, we did literally both reach a red light ten seconds later anyway. you can hear the wheel making a crunch noise.”

