Take a look at Ribble’s Gravel AL bike with smooth welds and excellent load capacity for under £2,000

The Gravel AL is Ribble’s more affordable aluminium option with a long and low gravel-optimised frame for stable riding over technical terrain, and also comes specced with flared drops which provide a wider stance for improved handling at speed. The riser shape of these bars also provides more room for a bar bag.

“The Gravel AL explodes into life where the road ends and the off-road adventure begins and this Enthusiast edition hits the sweet spot between speed, simplicity and performance to deliver a ride that’s composed and maximise rider enjoyment,” sums up Ribble.

Handcrafted from custom formed 6061 T6 heat-treated aluminium, Ribble says the smooth welds offer enhanced strength as well as the premium finish.

A lightweight full carbon front fork with an oversized steerer is included for front end stiffness and precision steering control.

Ribble says it has optimised the geometry for gravel riding with a longer and lower frame for a more planted feel over technical terrain.

An oversized 44mm headtube combined with a shorter stem are designed to deliver a stable ride with more direct and responsive steering, “delivering the agility necessary to navigate trail hazards like tree roots, carve through corners with surgical precision and navigate technical descent,” says Ribble.

Level’s Gravel Riser flared bars have a 20mm rise for multiple hand positions, while the flared drops should help provide a wider, more stable stance for improved handling and control when descending or navigating technical terrain.The riser shape also gives the added practicality of barbag clearance.

The Gravel AL also has a very decent luggage capacity with multiple frame mounts included to cater for most bikepacking requirements.

There are two sets of water bottle mounts inside the main triangle as well as extra sets underneath the downtube and along the top tube.

Carryall mounts on the front fork also allow the attachment of oversize cages for items such as dry bags, ground mats and sleeping bags.

Internal routing gives this bike a sleek, clean finish and keeps the cables protected from dirt and grime. This also extends to the possibility to upgrade to an internally routed dropper post to make the ride as wild as you like and compatibility with Shimano Di2 gear systems.

Tyre clearance wise, there’s ample clearance for 650b x 47mm or 700c x 45mm tyres. Ribble also has a wide selection of tyres with multiple tread patterns available in the BikeBuilder to cater for all types of gravel terrain. All of Ribble’s bikes are supplied with inner tubes fitted as standard.

The £1,899 Enthusiast model comes equipped with Shimano’s GRX RX600 1x11 speed groupset and 650b x 47mm Halo GXC Gravel tyres wrapped around Mavic’s Allroad 650b tubeless-ready wheels.



www.ribble.co.uk