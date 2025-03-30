Storck’s new Fascenario.5 Team Edition is “the ultimate all-rounder for racing”

Storck reckons its new Fascenario.5 Team Edition is “the ultimate all-rounder” for racing and training, with a frame as light as 750g and – almost as important – a super-bright Koi Neon Orange finish that can’t fail to get noticed.

2025 Storck Fascenario.5 complete angled (credit: Storck)

We’ve not reviewed a Storck Fascenario in a few years, not since the Storck Fascenario.3 Comp Ultegra in 2019. We called it “an impressively fast machine with razor-sharp handling that really offers good value for money”.

> Read our review of the Storck Fascenario.3 Comp Ultegra

Things have moved on since then with the Fascenario.4 and now the Fascenario.5.

It’ll come as absolutely no surprise to you that Storck says its new Fascenario.5 Team Edition is lighter and more aero than previous models, and more comfortable too. When did a brand say anything else? Still, we’ll pass on the details.

2025 Storck Fascenario.5 seat tube (credit: Storck)

A new frame geometry and “optimised” tube profiles ensure 6% less drag, says Storck – although it hasn’t given us the conditions in which that claim applies.

Storck has reduced head tube lengths a little across all sizes, bringing down the stack height a touch, and that is likely responsible for some of the drag reduction. Storck is using a flared RBSU Fasenario.5 handlebar/stem that will also affect aero results.

2025 Storck Fascenario.5 frontal (credit: Storck)

It’s clear that the Fascenario.5 is a very different shape from the Fascenario.4, though, with deeper frame tubes, a seat tube that’s cut away around the leading edge of the rear wheel, dropped seatstays, an aero seatpost… Many of the features we’ve come to associate with aero road bikes. Cables and hoses are now fully internal too.

2025 Storck Fascenario.5 top tube and bar (credit: Storck)

The carbon frame is said to weigh as little as 750g, which is “9% lighter than the previous model”. You love a few statistics, right? Storck claims complete bikes weigh as little as 6.5kg (size medium, depending on the build).

2025 Storck Fascenario.5 saddle (credit: Storck)

More comfort? Well, you get space for tyres up to 35mm wide.

As for the price, you’re looking at €9,499 for a Fascenario.5 Team Edition built up with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Storck’s Zeitjaeger Platinum 56 R wheels. That converts to £7,914 at today’s exchange rate, although that’s buying from the EU.

2025 Storck Fascenario.5 fork down tube (credit: Storck)

The new Storck Fascenario.5 Team Edition is expected to be available in a medium frame size from the third quarter of 2025. Additional frame sizes will be released monthly.

Check out loads more Bikes at Bedtime here.

storck-bikes.com