Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Features
feature
Buying

road.cc Recommends episode 6 is live! Check out our monthly YouTube show

road.cc Recommends is up and running, and it's time for episode 6 where we're bringing you 15 more great products from the likes of Boardman and Rapha, Coffee Stop of the Month and a Recommended Route in Sussex
by Liam Cahill
Mon, Aug 09, 2021 13:04
0

Episode 6 of our road.cc Recommends YouTube show is live and ready for you to enjoy while having a coffee and a well-earned biscuit.

road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section, the crème de la crème that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim to explain why they stand out.

There is plenty to get stuck into this month as it was a busy time for our reviewers. They were impressed with a whopping 15 products which was a lot to squeeze into what is already a packed show. But that just gives you more to have a look at.

Hassop Station Cafe

As per usual, there was also the regular features of our cafe and route picks to go to. The cafe this month is Hassop in Derbyshire where you can hire bikes, have a quick coffee or sit down for a lovely looking burger.

This month's route is a 50km gravel loop of which a whopping 349m is on roads. If you're looking to get away from the traffic, then this is a  brilliant one to try.

After Becca has finished talking about cooking meth, (ah no, that's cooking with meths!) we get onto our buying advice section in which we talk about getting your first gravel bike.

Making the grade this month is:

Apidura Backcountry Full Frame Pack 
Bear Bones Ultralight 22g Meths Stove 
Castelli Premio Black Bib Shorts 
Pactimo Men's Summit Aero SS Jersey 
76Projects A.S.S. CLIP 
Giant Defy Advanced 3 2021 
Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 45 Disc Brake wheelset 
Hammerhead Karoo 2 
Boardman ADV 8.9 2021 
MAAP Team Bib Evo 
Rapha Men’s Classic Jersey II 
Trek Domane SL Disc frameset 
IRC Boken Plus gravel tyre 650B 
Pirelli P Zero 
Giant Contend SL1 

Do you any of the products on the list? Let us know if you agree with our reviewers in the comments!

road.cc Recommends
RCCR
Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

Latest Comments