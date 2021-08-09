road.cc Recommends episode 6 is live! Check out our monthly YouTube show

Episode 6 of our road.cc Recommends YouTube show is live and ready for you to enjoy while having a coffee and a well-earned biscuit.

road.cc Recommends is the best of our reviews section, the crème de la crème that received the highest marks and are worthy of further acclaim to explain why they stand out.

There is plenty to get stuck into this month as it was a busy time for our reviewers. They were impressed with a whopping 15 products which was a lot to squeeze into what is already a packed show. But that just gives you more to have a look at.

As per usual, there was also the regular features of our cafe and route picks to go to. The cafe this month is Hassop in Derbyshire where you can hire bikes, have a quick coffee or sit down for a lovely looking burger.

This month's route is a 50km gravel loop of which a whopping 349m is on roads. If you're looking to get away from the traffic, then this is a brilliant one to try.

After Becca has finished talking about cooking meth, (ah no, that's cooking with meths!) we get onto our buying advice section in which we talk about getting your first gravel bike.

Making the grade this month is:

Apidura Backcountry Full Frame Pack

Bear Bones Ultralight 22g Meths Stove

Castelli Premio Black Bib Shorts

Pactimo Men's Summit Aero SS Jersey

76Projects A.S.S. CLIP

Giant Defy Advanced 3 2021

Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 45 Disc Brake wheelset

Hammerhead Karoo 2

Boardman ADV 8.9 2021

MAAP Team Bib Evo

Rapha Men’s Classic Jersey II

Trek Domane SL Disc frameset

IRC Boken Plus gravel tyre 650B

Pirelli P Zero

Giant Contend SL1

Do you any of the products on the list? Let us know if you agree with our reviewers in the comments!