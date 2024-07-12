road.cc Dealclincher takeover — HUGE road.cc kit discounts including £20 off bibs and jerseys, £20 Lazer Blade helmets, 47% off BMC Teammachine, 60% off Specialized saddles, 10% off at Garmin + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

The weather might not be great right now, but the sweet cycling discounts in our latest Dealclincher round-up certainly are! We'll start with a sale across our own road.cc merch store before getting into the other best deals weve spotted across t'internet this week...

You read it, might as well wear it too!

Show your love for road.cc and save some cash while you're at it by bagging a healthy discount on our bib shorts, jerseys and wind vests. Our Prisma bib shorts are down to £29.99 from £49.99, and the Evo bibs are £49.99, also with £20 off the RRP.

You can take £20 off on your top half too, with the popular Evo jersey down to £39.99 (RRP £59.99) and the sport cut jersey is down to just £29.99. You can also save yourself £15 on our wind vests, down to £30.

All of these are available in men's and women's cuts, with limited sizes left... better be quick! And while you're there, it'd be rude not to pick up some of our legendary Stay Awesome stickers at a quid each.

Shop the road.cc sale now!

Save 10% on almost anything at Garmin

It's not often the Garmin website itself has a sale on, but right now you can get a new bike computer or watch for a little less with this summer sale.

As far as the bike and multisport stuff is concerned only the new Edge 1050 bike computer and Forerunner 165 watch are excluded, but otherwise you can take your pick. It's worth checking other retailers to make sure the discounts aren't heavier elsewhere (the Edge 540 at £309.99 currently on Decathlon is better than the £315 discounted price at Garmin, for example) but by our calculations you'll save a little on some of the other products.

Get 10% off at Garmin with the code SUMMER24

Save 25% on Tour de France special edition Continental GP5000 TR tyres at Merlin Cycles

These special stealth edition Continental GP5000 tyres were made to celebrate the Tour de France, and now you can grab one of the most popular tyres at the Tour for less at Merlin.

Tubeless-ready and with light, fast and strong sidewalls, these tyres have an improved Black Chili Compound over the previous versions and will be compatible with almost all modern road bikes in this 28mm width.

They're still not cheap by any means, but these are pro-level tyres and should last you thousands of miles!

Grab some special Tour de France edition Continental tyres for £59.95

Fancy a lovely lid for less than £20? Lazer's Blade+ helmet is down to just £19.99

Lazer's Blade+ cycling helmet currently has a massive 71% discount at Tredz, bringing the price down to below 20 quid. This significant discount applies to all three colourways: white, black and red.

Lazer say the Blade+ uses trickle-down technology from their top-end Z1 helmet, combining "great looks with high performance". This includes 22 vents, an Advanced Rollsys Retention System and a bottomshell for additional impact protection.

Get the Lazer Blade+ helmet for £19.99 from Tredz

BMC's Teammachine ALR One is up to 47% off at Sigma Sports

The BMC Teammachine ALR One road bike mirrors the Swiss brand's SLR carbon, but features an aluminium frame. According to BMC, this frame "has been developed specifically to provide a curated blend of compliance and speed using size-specific butted tubing so that every ride benefits from the same experience."

It is equipped with SRAM Rival eTap AXS, a BMC wheelset, and Vittoria Rubino 28mm tyres, and the complete bike is said to weigh 8.65kg (size 54cm).

The BMC Teammachine ALR One can be yours for as little as £1,999 for the size 60, or £2,199 for other sizes. That's nearly 50% off.

Buy the BMC Teammachine ALR One for £1,999 from Sigma Sports

Save up to 60% on Specialized saddles at Tredz

Specialized saddles, which are used by pro riders from teams like Soudal Quick-Step and Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe, are currently available with up to 60% off from Tredz.

The biggest saving is on the Romin Evo Pro Mimic saddle, now priced at £69.99, down from £175. The S-Works Phenom Carbon is also significantly discounted at £129.99, down from £255, while the S-Works Power Mimic saddle is reduced to £207 from £255.

Specialized's Mimic saddles utilise technology that aims to reduce pressure and provide both structural and anatomical support for soft tissue.

Get up to 54% off Specialized saddles at Tredz

Grab some Universal Colours cycling kit for up to 70% off from Sigma Sports

Sigma Sports has loads of Universal Colours kit with discounts ranging from 10-70%. You can get your hands on both the men's and women's Spectrum Block short sleeve jersey for £50 reduced from £130.

For days when the weather can't make up its mind, the Mono knee warmers and arm warmers are discounted by around 70%, priced at just over a tenner.

There's lots more too, both casual and more Lycra-tight apparel.

Check out Universal Colours deals on Sigma Sports

Take advantage of up to 70% off Pinnacle bike bags at Chain Reaction Cycles

If you're looking for bike bags for more convenient on-bike storage, Chain Reaction Cycles has a variety of Pinnacle bike bags at discounts of between 50% and 70%.

A saddle bag will cost you as little as £13.99, while the 9L water-resistant saddle pack is reduced from £69.99 to £23. The entire range is on sale, so check out Chain Reaction Cycles for more discounts.​

Check out Pinnacle's bike bags, starting at £13.99