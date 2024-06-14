road.cc Dealclincher takeover: 46% off Shimano Ultegra Di2, huge 86% off Sportful kit, Exposure Lights reduced, big S-Works helmet discounts, 34% off Stan's + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

This week's regular round-up of some of the best cycling deals from around the internet and beyond includes bikes, clothing and accessories galore. We've found discounted electronic groupsets, top-of-the-range helmets, cycling kit for less than £20 and loads more.

Unlike some deals round-up articles on other websites, we don't restrict ourselves to products that earn us a commission. We will aim to include offers from independent bike brands and shops whenever possible. If you know of any bike brands, shops, or distributors with special offers or deserving of a mention, please send your suggestions to tech [at] road.cc.

Now, let's get into the deals...

Grab the Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 road helmet for £159.99 from Tredz, that's 36% off

Originally priced at £250, the Specialized S-Works Prevail 3 helmet, which scored an 8/10 in its road.cc review in 2022, is now nearly £100 off in all nine colourways at Tredz.

The S-Works Prevail 3 gives a balance of aerodynamics and venting, along with MIPS technology. You could describe it as Specialized's semi-aero lid, with more vents than the Evade but, thanks to the closed side sections, it still retains sleek looks. It's available in three sizes: small, medium and large, in every colourway, and is also compatible with Specialized's ANGi Crash Sensor.

Shimano's Ultegra 12s Di2 Disc Groupset is down to £1,279.99 at Fawkes Cycles

Shimano's 12-speed Ultegra is one of the only groupsets to receive a 10/10 rating on road.cc and can now be picked up for quite a bit less than RRP.

Over the years, Shimano's second-tier groupset has been providing the majority of the performance of the top-tier Dura-Ace groupset, but at a significantly reduced price. Ultegra retains all the functionality of the range topping Dura-Ace groupset with a very small weight penalty that for most of us will make the most negligible of differences.

Cinelli's Superstar Chorus Disc Road Bike is now 50% off at Sigma Sports

The Cinelli Superstar Disc road bike, featuring its distinctive kinked top tube and multi-faceted down tube profile, is now available for 50% off. Equipped with Campagnolo Chorus, this quirky and stylish frame can be yours for just £2,500.

There are also hydraulic disc brakes, Campagnolo Scirocco wheels, 28mm tyres and the frame and forks are said to weigh 1.58kg.

Save up to 26% on Exposure Lights at Tweeks Cycles

Exposure Lights have earned themselves a quality reputation with the main drawback of them being the price. Well, we've spotted these Exposure Lights including the Sirius, Joystick and larger front lights such as the Race and Strada with up to 26% off from Tweeks Cycles.

Check out Shimano's RC3 road cycling shoes for up to 45% off from Sigma Sports

Shimano's RC3 road cycling shoes offer features previously found only in the S-PHYRE series, their premium cycling shoes.

They are designed to offer stability and lightweight performance, featuring a glass-fibre reinforced nylon sole and a single BOA system.

The discount varies by size and colour, with red and black options available. You can grab a new pair of shoes for as low as £59.99, down from the original price of £109.99.

Grab some Sportful cycling clothing for up to 86% off on Merlin Cycles

Merlin usually has some great deals on cycling kit, and you can currently get your hands on some Sportful Lycra-tight apparel for up to 86% off.

There are plenty of items under 30 quid. The Sportful Escape Supergiara Women's Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey is just £15, down from £110, and the Sportful Bodyfit Pro Light Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey is down to £20 from £95. And there's lots more too!

Save up to 50% on High5 nutrition products at Sigma Sports

If you're looking to stock up on some energy gels and energy drink, now is the perfect time. High5 products are available for at up to 50% off on Sigma Sports. For just £4, you can get a pack of six energy gels, and a pack of twelve caffeine energy drink sachets is now only £11.

Get your hands on the Specialized Sirrus X 3.0 hybrid bike for less than £500

It's not often Specialized does a sale, and although their main sale has ended, you can still get your hands on the Specialized Sirrus X 3.0 hybrid bike for £499, down from £769, at Tredz.

The Specialized Sirrus X 3.0 is like the normal Sirrus model but much more capable, according to Spesh. It features a Microshift drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes and 42mm Pathfinder sport tyres.

The Crankbrothers M19 multitool is down to just £19 at Evans Cycles

Don't get too excited but this Crankbrothers multitool could be the perfect addition to your toolkit. It's now available for just £19, down from £36.99.

The M19 multitool includes a chain tool, spoke wrenches, hex wrenches, screwdrivers, torx and an open wrench. Measuring 89mm x 45mm x 19mm and weighing a claimed 175g, it also comes with a lifetime warranty.

Lezyne's Lite Drive 1000XL Front light is 69% off on Chain Reaction Cycles

The Lezyne Lite Drive 1000XL front light, which scored an 8/10 in its road.cc review back in 2019, is now priced at £23, down from £75.

The Lezyne Lite Drive 1000XL is a compact, high-powered front light which offers plenty of output options. It's one of the best "pounds-per-lumen" lights on the market, delivering 1,000 lumens on its brightest setting, and with this discount, it's an even better deal.

Up to 50% Castelli kit on Evans Cycles

Evans Cycles have loads of Castelli cycling kit ranging from 13-50% off. You can get your hands on both the men's and women's Perfetto Ros Light Jacket for half price reduced from £170.

There's loads more jerseys, jackets, bib shorts and bib tights to complete your summer wardrobe or grab some autumn bargains.

A quart of Stan's sealant (that's almost a litre) down to £22.50 at Merlin

If you're fully on board with the tubeless revolution, you'll struggle to seal your tyres for less with this big discount on Stan's from Merlin.

In this quart size (that's a quarter of an imperial gallon, or 946ml in new money) you can seal up to 16 tyres for 34% less than usual, as this tub is usually priced at £34 - that's a £12.50 saving. Time to stock up!

