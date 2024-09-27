How much money can you really save by cycling to work?

Commuting to work by bike isn’t a new concept, and it offers plenty of benefits. From getting fresh air and exercise in before you’ve even started your day, to often being quicker or at least more enjoyable than driving or getting public transport.
But what about how much it costs? And can riding to work actually save you money on your commute?
How much does the average person spend commuting to work?
Unless you work from home, chances are you spend some money getting yourself to your place of employment. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average commuter in the UK spends £2,616 per year just getting to work. Those who use trains as their primary mode of transport spend even more on average – namely £3,454 per year.
For many workers, that is a pretty significant amount to be spending year on year, and the cost of commuting is only going up. According to the 2020 National Travel Survey, the average worker spends £17.23 per day to commute to and from work in their car, and we can only assume it’s gone up since 2020.
How far do people commute?
According to the ONS, the average commute in the UK was 27 minutes in 2021. This ranged between 63 minutes on average for those travelling by rail, and 15 minutes for those walking to work. In 2023 and in England, 70% of all commuting trips were made by cars outside of London, which rose to 81% in rural areas.
On average, a typical commute in the UK for car drivers is 19.5 miles each way. And while that might not be achievable for many cyclists – especially if you need to plan a route to avoid busy roads without cycling infrastructure, the likelihood is many of our commutes are actually shorter than this.
So how much does it cost to cycle to work?
There are a few things we should look at when totting up the cost of cycling to work. There are obvious expenditures like the purchase of the bike itself, and then servicing and maintenance of said bike. But there’s also the addition of kit – if you want to wear anything specific for riding (but you don’t need to), and don’t laugh – but the potential for an increase in your snacking requirements if you’re burning more energy getting to and from work.
When it comes to buying a bike, there are a few ways to go about it to make it as cheap as possible. Firstly, you can buy a bike second-hand. This can be a good way of getting something in reasonable nick if you know what you’re looking for.
If you don’t, and you’re an employee rather than self-employed, there are salary sacrifice schemes like the Cycle to Work scheme. We’ve covered how it works in our guide to it here, but essentially you sacrifice a part of your salary to pay for a bike in monthly instalments. This is taken before tax and national insurance, so you end up paying less of both.
Nowadays you can buy pretty much any bike you like through various schemes – depending on which one your employer has signed up to. This also includes e-bikes, which can certainly make commuting more appealing if you have a particularly hilly route to work.
So... how much can you save by cycling to work then?
Let’s mock up an example. If Simon has a £25,000 salary and he chooses an £800 bike through Cycle to Work, a helmet at £50 and lights etc for £150 to bring it to a total of £1,000, his monthly payments and final ownership fee after four years will end up costing him £750 overall. This results in a 25% saving on the RRP. And, the more you earn, the more you’ll likely save due to the savings on tax and national insurance contributions.
Let’s say that the average commuter spends around £1,000 on their bike, helmet and lights. You’ll also want to consider some basic tools or puncture repair kits, which may set you back around £20+. Then, you might want a new backpack or even some panniers. You can spend a lot on these, but basic options can be bought for around £40 for waterproof pannier bags. We've put together an ultimate commuting kit list you can read to get a better idea of what you might want for riding to work.
A typical bike service costs between £30 to £200 depending on the level of service you choose. You’ll want to get a service done at least once a year, more if you ride a lot of miles and in all weathers, so you should factor in consumable parts like brake pads and tyres, too.
So, in total, cycling to work could cost from around £1,200 for an entire year, and that's including the price of a new bike paid in monthly instalments; it'll be even less if/when your bike is fully paid for (until you get the bug and buy another one).
At the very least, you're saving 65% on average commuting costs. This is, of course, a very rudimentary figure, and you can insert your own figures to compare to how much it might cost for your own journey. But the result is clear. Cycling to work can save you some serious cash.
On average, UK car owners are spending £3,800 per year just to keep their cars running. With increases in insurance premiums and vehicle excise duty (VED), plus the fact it can cost hundreds of pounds for a basic car service at the garage, owning and running a car is undoubtedly expensive. Imagine if you could swap out just a few days of driving to work a week for riding, and how much that could save you on fuel, parking and wear and tear costs.
Should everyone commute by bike?
Of course, commuting by bike just isn’t feasible for everyone. Whether it’s due to sheer distance, the type of work you do or the need to carry a lot of things (although you could invest in pannier racks or an e-cargo bike), it’s not the case that everyone can or wants to cycle to work.
That being said, even if you swap the car or train or bus for the bike just once or twice a week – you could see some significant savings. Plus, you’ll likely feel fitter and get to feel smug when you get to the office.
Let us know how much you save by cycling to work in the comments, and any tips for keeping your bike commute as cheap and cheerful as possible.
Been cycling to work for 10 years and not had a car for the last 3 years. I also do other journeys to shops and round about by bike.
i reckon I save about £400 per year on fuel, and about £1200 per year on running costs.
i have just spent £600 on a new bike to replace a 9 year old on which I'd done 9000 miles on so overall makes me a lot better off, as most of the kit I have lasts a few years, and I also ride for fun.
One thing's for sure. We're the only road users who don't have to worry about fuel duty, pay-per-mile or vehicle excise duty as regards the coming budget.
My potential annual savings are £259 in bus fares or £264 in rail fares.
Minus the cost of the extra wear and tear your bike etc. will be subjected to?
Bought a Daws Karakum in 2006 and have had very little trouble with it. Invested in Schwabel tyres a few years ago and haven't had one puncture since. Going in for a refurbishment in January, so that'll add a few years of life onto it.
My commute of 80miles (now 70miles after an office move) is too far too far to do on bike regularly (I did it once to the old office) but I saved circa £6 by not taking a branch line and after including the wait and walk I was faster. But I only in the office twice a week. At the new office I've a similar saving by getting off the train two stops early but its not faster, it is more pleasureable though. Even on days like today when it was solid rain and a lot of flooding I reckon at most I save around £500pa in rail fares but as I say its more pleasurable and the health benefits are worth more
In Toronto, Canada, bicycle commuting can be a real bargain on shorter commutes. The city bike share system gives unlimited rides of up to a half an hour at a cost of $105.00can for a year. You do need to have a credit card. Compared to the next cheapest cost of an annual transit pass for one year @ $143.00can paid monthly. No lock, no maintenance , no capital up front.
Alas, I found the second breakfast usually ate up the savings on train fares.
And I found the journey took me twice as long as by train and three times as long as by car, thanks to all the traffic lights, etc. I decided I'd rather spend that time working, which was more pleasurable, as well as more lucrative.
The trick is realising you don't need the second breakfast. Fight the temptation. 2nd breakfast and other food (often carb loaded) after big workouts ended in a massive heart attack and 3 resuscitations for me. Core fitness helped me survive the event and work with the ambulance crew and surgeon. Also helped my rehab (on line during lockdown, everyone in the group had done lots of exercise: no couch potatoes, smokers, heavy drinkers; but all carb loading fitness fans)
Don't forget locks and insurance.
Don't forget the cost of keeping your bike in good condition and a service. It's probably a couple of hundred a year to keep things smooth and get a service. Much cheaper than other options even with insurance.
If your including the cost of the bike to the total cost shouldn't you also include the cost of the car in your total cost as well
Seriously, in both cases, treat vehicle as depreciating asset. £1,000 bike has a resale value. Cost per year is the depreciation you allot. Say £200 pa.
Our previous car had virtually no resale value and no depreciation due to being worthless. Excellent purposeful van with seats. Ironically, based on resale or trade-in values, my bikes have depreciated more than the car. Gave it to a lady opposite. Still going strong after 20+ years, over 120,000 miles, and ULEZ compatible.
My household fuel bill has gone from £120 a month to £30 a month since I started cycling to work and my missus works from home.
If I got the bus everyday it would cost £80 a month.