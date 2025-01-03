road.cc Dealclincher takeover: Save up to £1,500 on Pearson bikes, Adidas cycling shoes from £56, 20% off almost everything at Hunt, £150 off Zwift Ride with KICKR Core + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page​

The new year is here, and so are plenty of new deals to enjoy. This week's Dealclincher round-up features some of the best offers we've found across the web, helping you stay riding throughout the winter months, with discounts from Zwift, Pearson, Hunt, Velocio, and more...

20% off almost everything at Hunt

British bike brand Hunt has 20% off almost everything and we particularly like the look of the 4 Season All-Road Disc Wheelset, a wheelset that can withstand plenty of abuse and at a bargain price of £343.20.

If it's a set of carbon wheels you're after then the Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc Wheelset, which received an impressive 9/10 in our review, is now available at £863.20, down from £1,079.

Check out the full range of discounted wheels here

Velocio cycling clothing bundles are up to 25% off

With cold weather approaching in the UK, Velocio is offering up to 25% off their cycling clothing bundles, so you’re prepared for whatever the weather throws at you.

For example, the Men’s and Women’s Complete Layering Bundles are now £536.25, down from £715. Each bundle includes four items: the One Jacket, Concept Merino Long Sleeve, Merino Mesh SL Base Layer, and Thermal Bib Tight - everything you need to stay warm and comfortable on your rides.

Explore all the bundle deals here

Big savings on Adidas road cycling shoes

If you're looking for some new kicks, the Adidas Tempo 3-Striped Boa Cycling Shoes are now £128, reduced from £160 - a 20% saving - direct from Adidas. According to the brand, these shoes "offer a responsive feel and extended comfort on the bike".

For even greater savings, the lace-up version is available at Evans Cycles for just £56, down an impressive 63% from £150.

Get the Adidas Tempo 3-Striped Boa Cycling Shoes for £128 from Adidas

Buy the lace-up Adidas Road Cycling Shoes for £56 from Evans Cycles

Zwift Ride with KICKR Core is now £150 with code NEWYEAR

Released this summer, the Zwift Ride smart bike offers an all-in-one indoor cycling solution. It consists of two key parts: a combination of the Wahoo KICKR Core Zwift One smart turbo trainer, plus a dedicated singlespeed steel frame with Zwift controls.

The Zwift Ride offers great value as an all-in-one setup, and until January 6th, you can save £150 with the code NEWYEAR, bringing the price to just over £1,000.

Get the Zwift Ride with KICKR Core for £1,049.99 with discount code NEWYEAR

Save up t0 £1,500 on Pearson bikes

Pearson is offering discounts of up to 30% on a range of bikes until January 5th. The largest savings are on the On and Off gravel e-bike, reduced to £3,465 from £4,965.

You can also save up to 14% on the Pearson Forge, with the Ultegra spec priced at £5,100. This road bike stood out in our review for its fast, reactive performance and regular-rider-focused geometry.

Head over to Pearson's websites to see the full range of deals

Save over £100 on the Saris Basic Mag Turbo Trainer, now £44.99

If you're looking for an easy way to ride your bike indoors, the Saris Basic Mag Turbo Trainer offers great value, now priced at £44.99 down from £149.99.

It features five adjustable levels of resistance and is compatible with Zwift and other indoor training apps when paired with a speed sensor.

Buy now for £44.99 from Tredz

The Hammerhead Karoo 3 GPS bike computer is £80 off at Tredz

The Hammerhead Karoo is the third generation Karoo cycling computer and the first launched since Hammerhead was acquired by SRAM. It's a seriously impressive bit of tech, earning a 9/10 in its road.cc review, and has since surpassed its predecessor as our top-recommended GPS unit.

Now available for just £369.99 at Tredz, you can save £80 on this robust and user-friendly unit.

Get the Hammerhead Karoo 3 GPS for £369.99 from Tredz

46% off the Kryptonite Kryptolok U-Lock with Flexbracket at Balfe's Bikes

Got a new bike for Christmas and want to make sure it's kept safe? Balfe's Bike are currently offering discounts on a range of bike locks, including this Kryptonite Kryptolok U-Lock with Flexbracket, which is now priced at £35, down from £64.99.

Kryptonite say that this bike lock should keep your bike safely within your possession even in areas of moderate to high crime rates with a 13mm hardened kryptonium steel shackle and patented deadbolt locking mechanism.

Buy now for £35 from Balfe's Bikes

