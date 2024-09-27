road.cc x Dealclincher payday special: Up to 60% off Felt road bikes (down to £450 from £1,200!), pick up a Garmin Edge 530 for £170, half price Cannondale carbon wheels + more

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links included on this page

Things are all a bit autumnal here in the UK, which means the online capitalism extravaganza of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and all things pre-Christmas can't be too far away. But don't fear, that doesn't mean all the best deals are hiding away for the clocks to go back.

There's been plenty of eye-catching price-slashing across the cycling industry of late, and this our round-up of some of the best stuff at the best prices we can find right now if you're looking for some cycling bargains...

How much?! Merlin slashes prices of Felt road bikes, with 60% off endurance models, down to less than £500 from £1,200

It's a big one to start...

Earlier this week we noticed these deals on Felt's VR60 up on the Merlin Cycles website. Prices have been cut across Felt's range of road bikes, but it was these endurance models that really caught the eye, the 2021, 2022 and 2023 versions of the VR60 heavily discounted.

In the 2021 VR60's case this means 62 per cent off, a deal available across all sizes, the bike reduced to just £449 from £1,179. Equipped with 30mm tyres and mudguard mounts, this looks like a strong shout if you're looking for a winter steed or a fun commuter.

The 2022 model comes with even wider 32mm tyres and is priced at £499, down from £1,179, while the 2023 model has 50 per cent off and is down to £599. All three are equipped with Shimano Claris R2000 8-speed groupset and Merlin is keen to point out the purchase will come boxed and require building at your end. Then again, that likely would have been the case anyway if you're buying a bike via an online retailer, but I guess it's good to know.

Check out all Merlin's Felt deals here

Garmin Edge 530 for £170, 32 per cent off

A mid-range Garmin cycling computer at the sort of price you might have paid for an Edge 130 fairly recently? That's what Bikeinn is offering online at the minute, the Edge 530 reduced from £249.99 to £169.99. All the navigation, stats, climb breakdowns, live segments and data you could possibly want to see on your ride, all at quite a nice price.

32 per cent off Edge 530 at Bikeinn

This Cannondale carbon wheelset is half price

Back to Merlin we go for this one, the Cannondale Hollowgram R-SL 50 Carbon Disc Road Wheelset currently with 50 per cent off, reduced to under £1,000 from an RRP of £2,100.

Check out the wheels here

40% off Le Col Bib Shorts

It may not be warm enough for shorts without warmers anymore, but that just means it's a great time to pick up some deals on warmer weather (or indoor riding) kit. Le Col is offering 40% off its range of bib shorts this weekend, just follow the link below and use the code BIBS40 to take advantage of the deal.

Discover Le Col's range of shorts here

Up to 70% off Altura's range of cycling kit

British cycling kit and accessories brand Altura is having a big end of season sale, with some products up to 70% off. There's a range of more casual commuter style kit, including coats and trousers, as well as road-specific apparel.

We really like the All Roads Fleece, available in both men's and women's fits - which is reduced down to £30 from £90.

Check out the Altura sale

Up to £110 off Shimano and DMT shoes on Prendas Ciclismo

Moving on to Prendas Ciclismo now, and they have a range of road cycling shoes including the Shimano S-Phyre RC9 (RC903) down at £239.99 from £349.99. There are also DMT and Mavic bargains to be had, with the DMT Pogi's down to £329.99 from £384.99.

Scour the shoe bargains

Spotted any other stonking cycling deals recently? Share them in the comments below