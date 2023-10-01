Check out this titanium Greenrock Veleta with an intriguing frame structure

Our boys Jamie and Liam were scouting cool bikes and tech at one of Europe's biggest bike shows, Sea Otter Girona, and this Greenrock Veleta is one of those bikes that piqued their curiosity. It's made out of titanium, and at a glance it does look just like a regular bike… until you spot that extra tube.

Because we could not be exactly sure what the thinking behind this extra tube is, or whether it's there just for the looks and attracting attention, we asked Greenrock. They said the additional tube's purpose indeed is a frequently asked question, and said: "We included it for several reasons. On a practical basis, it means you don’t have to tie frame bags etc. around the head tube which personally we find irritating as they rub and sometimes restrict movement for forks/bars. Also, it is another to get hold of the bike, especially if you need to carry it on the larger frames."

Seeing that Greenrock features this design on pretty much all of its bikes, it is also an aesthetic choice rather that Greenock said helps people easily identify its bikes.

The tube and its purpose aside, let's talk about what else we do know about this bike. It's called Veleta, and it's a handcrafted titanium bike named after the Pico Veleta in Spain's Sierra Nevada mountain range.

The frame is made from 3Al-2.5V tubing, and it comes with a lifetime frame guarantee. This bike is designed for comfortable yet fast road riding, suitable for daily use, competition, or touring - according to the Spanish brand. The bike is designed in the UK and Spain and has been tested in various locations, including - interestingly - the Kingdom of Bhutan in the Himalayas.

The frame is not the only part made out of titanium here, because the fork on the Veleta is also titanium - something that is not very common. The fork is claimed to weigh 720g, or if you opt for the more robust gravel/touring option the scales will tip at 780g. The frame itself is said to weigh 1,770g.

The fully built bike can be configured for a 1x setup using a Classified hub or a 2x road setup. It features internal cable routing and SRAM UDH derailleur hangers as standard. The Veleta is available as a frame-only option, frame and forks, or as a fully built bike with various component choices.

Greenrok says a large frame with Shimano 105 Di2 weighs approximately 9.5 kg. Prices range from €2,250 to €6,060 and custom specifications are also available upon request.

If you have a special wee cyclist in your house (or elsewhere) then there is a kid's bike (and a balance bike!) with this same interesting frame design available, as well.