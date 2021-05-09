Bike at bedtime: take a look at the Tifosi Cavazzo

The Cavazzo is Tifosi’s full carbon do-it-all frameset and is said to be the ideal bike for you if “you have a pioneering spirit, always looking for adventure and heading off the beaten path”.

Designed and assembled in the UK, in Leighton Buzzard to be exact, this carbon bike has been built for speed, but also is capable of going on longer explorations.

It's made from a mix of Toray T500 and T700 carbon fibre that is said to provide a perfect balance of strength, stiffness and weight, while a short chainstay length has been chosen for agile handling.

The frame has mudguard mounts and clearance for up to 50mm guards, and there’s tyre clearance for up to 45mm with 700c wheels.

Touring and bike-packing needs are catered for by rack mounts which have a maximum capacity of 15kg at the front and 25kg at the rear.

Three bottle bosses for additional hydration or equipment are built-in, as well as fast fuel eyelets on the top tube.

The Cavazzo is suitable for all electronic and mechanical groupsets with full internal dropper post routing. Tifosi says the dropped rear stays are designed to suit 1x or 2x drivetrains.

Miche Graff DX Disc wheels are wrapped in Impac CrossPac 38mm tyres for hardpack and gravel.

The top-end Campagnolo Ekar 1x13 hydraulic disc build comes in at £2,999, while the Shimano Grx 1x11 hydraulic disc and the Tiagra hydraulic disc options are both £2,199. It is also available as a frameset only for £999.

Liking the sound of this setup? Well, you can test ride for 30 days in the UK, says Tifosi.

www.tifosicycles.co.uk