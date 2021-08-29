Bike at bedtime: take a look at Factor’s Vista

The Factor Vista is the brand’s all-road bike that’s capable of taking up to 35mm tyres and is designed around disc brakes.

Factor describes its all-road geometry as having excellent handling traits to keep you in control, wherever you ride. It’s a slightly more relaxed position than that found on the brand’s 02 race bike.

“No matter how technical, fast or rough the route might be, Vista is made to cope with every environment. Now no rider needs to be confined to smooth tarmac, but can instead master a mixture of challenging terrains and surfaces, with one incredibly capable, versatile All-Road bike,” Factor said at the time of its release back in 2018.

The carbon layup, according to Factor, has been optimised for each of the five frame sizes, to mitigate shock and off-road vibrations.

Attention has been given to the fork trail and bottom bracket drop to maintain consistent handling across all sizes, resulting in what should be a stable yet responsive machine.

“To ensure a smooth and stable ride, the specifically optimised seatstays, along with the upper portion of the downtube and fork legs, contribute to comfortable and controlled riding over long distances,” says Factor.

The continuous downtube and chainstay structure is designed to ensure maximum stiffness and drivetrain efficiency.

With the OTIS headset, internal cable routing is hidden from the shifters to the derailleurs for aerodynamic advantages and a clean finish.

The D-shaped seatpost profile with a flat back shape is designed to offer a little extra compliance compared to a round seatpost.

Seatstays have also been optimised to deal with the real-road surface irregularities. “The thin section and upper curvature of the seat stays, as well as the fine-tuned carbon layup, soak up the small bumps and cracks to increase tyre traction and control,” claims Factor.

With clearance for up to 35mm tyres, Factor says the geometry has been built around this wider space rather than the other way round: “Vista’s handling characteristics lack the compromises associated with accommodating larger tyre sizes,” Factor adds.

The frame and fork feature hidden mudguard mounts for extending usage to all seasons.

The Factor Vista frameset is available in Heavy Matt Green from £4,700 to £6,350, or you can get the complete bike with Sram’s Force eTap AXS groupset and Black Inc Thirty wheels for £7,250.

Stu Kerton recently reviewed Black Inc’s Twenty wheelset and found the build quality excellent, the lateral stiffness impressive, while also being an incredibly light package.

www.factorbikes.com