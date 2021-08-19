Support road.cc

Gold Colnago Mexico (CREDIT Ewan Thacker) 01

Bike at Bedtime - Gold Colnago Mexico

Here’s a rather bling Colnago to help you wind down before bed.
by Liam Cahill
Thu, Aug 19, 2021 22:15
0

We like to feature a range of bikes in our bedtime slot but this one might just be the shiniest that we’ve ever seen. The problem is, we can’t figure out if it is absolutely stunning, or a bit much.

One thing that we’re certain about is the fact that this isn’t ever going to be ridden in the rain. You just couldn’t, could you?

Gold Colnago Mexico (CREDIT Ewan Thacker)8

The frame is a Colnago Mexico that harks back to the 1970’s and was created in celebration of Eddy Merckx’s hour record in, you guessed it, Mexico.

Gold Colnago Mexico (CREDIT Ewan Thacker)9

Seeing as this road.cc writer wasn’t around back then, a little trip to cycling-obsession.com was needed to help with the question of how you’d identify a true Colnago Mexico. Apparently, the Mexico differs from the Super in that the Mexico uses round chain stays where the Super had indentations for chainring and tyre clearance. It also used thinner Columbus Record tubing for a lighter frame.

Gold Colnago Mexico (CREDIT Ewan Thacker)10

The bike, which is available for sale at Sigma Sports, features a midnight black base frame colour with gold logos.

Gold Colnago Mexico (CREDIT Ewan Thacker)4

Naturally, for a bike such as this, a Campagnolo groupset is used, though special attention has been paid to the cranks and spider which feature small Colnago logos and Ernesto Colnago’s name engraved.

Gold components can’t be easy to get hold of, but KMC makes a range of its chains in a gold-plated design and this K8 looks brand new to us.

Gold Colnago Mexico (CREDIT Ewan Thacker)20

The wheels are things of beauty and while we can’t see any logos, there are very few producers of gold tubular rims out there, so these must be Ambrosio Montreal rims. If they are laced to anything other than Campagnolo hubs, we’d be very surprised.

A bike such as this deserves a great set of tyres to really complement the ride and Vittoria has been chosen, though it looks like the relatively sensible Rally model to us rather than a set of older Corsa EVO SC.

Gold Colnago Mexico (CREDIT Ewan Thacker)17

At the front end of the bike is a Campagnolo external headset that we can only imagine is buttery smooth and this holds a Campagnolo Cinquantenario stem, a component that was released to celebrate 50 years of the Italian brand.

Gold Colnago Mexico (CREDIT Ewan Thacker)22

If you’ve got a handlebar that is this shiny, you’re not going to cover it in too much bar tape and only the drops are wrapped.

Gold Colnago Mexico (CREDIT Ewan Thacker)21

The traditional brake levers with cables extending from the top of the hood are positioned low on the drops and the brake levers themselves are finished in, you guessed it, gold.

Would you buy this bike? If you’re interested, you’ll need to leap forward a few decades and enquire by sliding into Sigma Sports’ DMs.

sigmasports.com

Photos courtesy of Ewan Thacker

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

