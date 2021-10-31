Support road.cc

Bike at bedtime: the new limited edition Cinelli Nemo Alessandro Mendini gravel bike

Only 30 numbered pieces will be produced, featuring the signature of the late Italian designer Alessandro Mendini
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Sun, Oct 31, 2021 21:40

First Published Oct 31, 2021

1

Italian bicycle manufacturer Cinelli has customised its Nemo Gravel bike with Italy’s radical designer Alessandro Mendini’s signature geometric patterns which feature across its frame, fork, stem and seatpost.

2021 Cinelli Nemo Alessandro Mendini gravel bike design

The bicycle is being sold exclusively online at Cinelli Store in a limited edition collection of 30 numbered pieces, in the style of the master of Italian design who passed away in 2019.

2021 Cinelli Nemo Alessandro Mendini gravel bike full 2

Cinelli says: “Nemo Gravel Alessandro Mendini is a project born from the interaction of Alessandro Mendini and Antonio Colombo, urged and sketched by Alessandro Mendini for Cinelli which has finally been completed thanks to the generous and philological contribution of his daughters Fulvia and Elisa Mendini.

“Alessandro Mendini and Alchimia met Antonio Colombo's Cinelli while it was starting orienting each innovation in bicycles and components towards art and design.

2021 Cinelli Nemo Alessandro Mendini gravel bike side

“Mendini believed in the hybridization of the arts and this led him to radical design, neo-modern architecture, and a calligraphic, coloristic, symbolic, romantic and problematic approach to design.”

Mendini was one of the protagonists of the radical design movement during the 1960s; he was a designer and an architect, mixing cultures and forms of expression, from graphics, furniture, paintings and in writing. Now his signature geometric patterns are brought to life in bike form.

The frame itself is also 100% made in Italy, with Columbus Spirit HSS triple thickness steel tubes shaped and joined for a stiff yet compliant ride quality.

2021 Cinelli Nemo Alessandro Mendini gravel bike side 2

The limited edition Nemo has been assembled with components from Italian manufacturers; Campagnolo supplies the Ekar 13-speed groupset, the Nemo rolls on Fulcrum’s Rapid Red 500 wheels and Pirelli’s 35mm Cinturato Gravel tyres, and San Marco’s Shortfit Dynamic Wide saddle finishes it all off.

The bike has been on display at the Antonio Colombo Arte Contemporanea gallery in the city Mendini was born, Milan, and on 5 November it heads to London for a showing at Rouleur Live.

2021 Cinelli nemo-gravel-alessandro-mendini-bicycle 13

The limited edition Cinelli Nemo Alessandro Mendini gravel bike comes complete with a numbered fine art print and an authenticity certificate.

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

