Bike at bedtime: check out Trek’s Boone carbon cyclocross racer

Updated for 2022 with a lighter frame and hidden cable routing, “if you love crushing frites almost as much as crushing flyovers, the Boone's the bike for you,” sums up Trek.

This CX disc-brake racer was designed with input from big cyclocross names, including World Champion Sven Nys and US National Champ Katie Compton. “It's made for pure speed and podium-topping performance on every section of course, in any conditions,” says Trek.

The sleek 600 Series OCLV Carbon frame of the Boone 6 Disc features Trek’s terrain-smoothing technology. “The Rear IsoSpeed cuts down on the fatiguing impacts of rough courses and increases compliance, giving you more traction when it matters,” explains Trek. There’s no longer front IsoSpeed, this is for weight savings, says the brand.

The Boone's cross-specific geometry and tube shapes should make shouldering easy, so run-ups are no problem.

Bontrager’s Elite IsoZone VR-CF bars are fitted. This is an aluminium handlebar with IsoZone pads that are designed to displace vibrations. Bontrager says its Variable Radius Compact Flare (VR-CF) concept increases clearance at the wrist for greater comfort in all hand positions with its 93mm reach, 123mm drop and four degree flare.

Control Freak is the name Trek gives the cable management system found on this bike. “It allows any combination of shift and brake housing to be routed through the frame for clean aesthetics and an easily customisable set-up,” Trek explains.

The Boone has clearance for 38mm tyres, so it’ll easily cover 33mm UCI legal CX race tyres. Bontrager’s CX3 Team Issue 32mms are fitted as standard around the brand’s Paradigm Comp 25 TLR Disc wheels.

An inner rim width of 25mm and an outer of 30mm are designed to offer added tyre support to better suit larger-volume gravel tyres, while the idea of the offset spoke bed is that this reduces the wheel dish for a stiff and stable performance.

The wheels are tubeless ready but you will need 700x25mm TLR rim strips, 50mm TLR valves and tubeless compatible tyres to complete the tubeless system.

It’s a cyclocross racer so no surprise that there aren’t any mudguard or rack mounts.

Saddle wise, Bontrager’s P3 Verse Comp saddle with a full cut-out for soft tissue pressure relief should take care of you nicely. An extended rail clamping area also gives you more fit options.

As well as the slick carbon smoke/lithium grey colourway, the Boone 6 is available in a stand-out radioactive to navy to teal fade finish.

Equipped with Shimano’s 1x11 GRX drivetrain, the Boone 6 Disc is priced at £3,550.

