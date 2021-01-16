Bike at bedtime: Basso Palta

“New terrain, same philosophy”; the Palta is Basso’s solution for those looking to steer off the constraints of paved roads, while staying faithful to their own traditions and values for the road. Those of quality craftsmanship, long lasting performance and a ride quality that is begging for speed. Just with slight adaptations for the versatile demands of gravel riding.

“If freedom is the name of the game in the gravel sector then Palta is king as it excels in a variety applications,” Basso says.

The Palta, which means dirt in Italian, is hand built from a hi-modulus Torayca carbon fibre in Basso’s factory near Bassano Del Grappa, in northern Italy.

Basso says this racy gravel bike is for those “wishing to take on adventures without taking route conditions into consideration”.

With its “specific versatility”, the Palta is said to be compliant enough to smooth out the roughest terrain yet remains as reactive and efficient as the brand’s road specific machines.

The bike is designed to carry speed over varying terrain, for a fast ride feel and thanks to the form and carbon layup of the specially developed fork, which is said to “confer increased handling precision and comfort”, control is not lost.

With a flat, horizontal top tube, a 71-degree head angle, 430mm chainstays and 1,027mm wheelbase, the Palta is aggressive and racy, for a gravel bike.

Take away the knobbly tyres and extra bolts for increased carrying capacity, the Palta looks more akin to a road bike.

But it can do the rough stuff. It is a gravel bike for the road racer.

The Palta has ample tyre clearance up to 42mm in width, with 40mm Continental Terra Trail tyres fitted as standard—these are the knobbiest model in Continental’s series, with rows of alternating hexagonal-shaped lugs and is made from the brand’s exclusive Black Chilli rubber compound for enhanced traction with guaranteed durability.

Ready for all-day epic days out, it can carry three bottle cages and has triple bottle bolts on the inside of the downtube for more flexibility with bottle location or the addition of an anything-style cage.

Phantom black, army green and lava red, these colour palettes are classy and complement the sleek lines of the frame.

Available in five sizes ranging from XS to Xl, find more information at www.bassobikes.com