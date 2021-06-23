Check out 12 highlights of Cube’s huge cycling equipment range

Cube’s cycle range has become legendary over the years for combining fantastic value with high-quality German engineering and design. Whether it’s a toddler’s first balance bike, a commuter’s well-loved hybrid, an enthusiast’s weekend dream machine or Cube’s fantastic range of electric cycles, there really is the perfect Cube bike, whatever your requirements.

However, bikes are only half the story when it comes to Cube. The full range of Cube’s product catalogue extends way beyond just the machines we ride and incorporates all the other essential items that help to make cycling such a fantastic pastime and sport.

In this article, we’ll look at some of Cube’s helmets, shoes, bags, tools and accessories. But even this is just the tip of the iceberg. From replacement parts and new components that let you personalise and improve your bike, to kit and clothing to let you ride in even greater comfort, Cube really does have everything to improve your cycling experience.

So let’s look at the products that will have you pedalling on even more perfectly, starting with a brief list of the essential equipment any sensible cyclist will have at home and on the road.

Crucial kit that every rider should have

There’s no end of tools and accessories you could buy for your bike, especially if you intend to do the maintenance yourself. However, even for the most reluctant amateur mechanic, there’s a minimum level of kit you need to deal with potential problems mid-ride and basic servicing. We’ve listed the items we think are essential both on the road and at home below.

Luckily, you don’t have to look far for most of this kit: Cube has a comprehensive range of tools and home workshop equipment right here.

On the road

Helmet

Cycle shorts

Cycle shoes (not essential, but recommended)

Multi-tool

Chain tool

Tyre levers

Mini pump or CO 2 cartridge + adapter

cartridge + adapter Spare inner tube and/or puncture repair kit

Money / debit card

Saddlebag to hold all the above

At home for basic maintenance

Torque wrench

Workshop-quality tools – particularly spanners and hex keys

Floor pump

Bike wash kit – degreaser, shampoo, brushes, sponges

Moisture-displacing and lubricating spray for smaller moving parts

Chain lube

Bag it!

It’s important to take a few essential tools with you when you head out on a ride, but where are you going to store them? The most convenient and obvious way is in a saddlebag, such as the Acid Saddle Bag Click M.

But bicycles also offer far more carrying potential than that provided by a saddlebag. If you’d like to transport slightly bigger bits and pieces, Cube also has some great options for higher-capacity on-bike bags.

The most obvious is a rucksack – such as Cube’s OX 25+ rucksack below. These are perfect for commuters or people who need to take relatively light things, such as food or spare clothing, or who want the added convenience of a hydration system.

Another option is a bar bag – like Cube’s Acid Panniers Travlr Front 6 FILink below – that sits on your handlebar allowing you to keep an eye on valuable contents. Or you could just go the whole hog for ultimate carrying potential and fit full panniers like the Acid Panniers Travlr 20/2.

Helmets

Cube has a wide variety of helmets for all cycling disciplines. We look at a couple of examples here, but to see the full range visit Cube’s website.

Cube’s Road Race helmet is a subtle and stylish option for any aspiring asphalt speed demon. Its 24 large vents offer superb cooling; its SILC 180 Fit System provides a perfect fit with height and width adjustment that can be fine-tuned with one hand; and its reflective decals and exciting colourways really help riders to be noticed on the road.

Sizes: S (49-55cm) / S-M (53-57cm) / L (58-62cm)

Top tech: SILC 180 Fit System, EPS double in-mould construction, Natural Fit concept

Weight: 246g (S/M)

Perfect for: Fast road riders who don’t want to compromise safety and comfort

The Steep helmet is an obvious choice for off-road riders but its attraction goes a lot further than just the mud-plugging brigade. The Steep’s removable visor, integrated light compatibility, ultra-effective ventilation channels and X-Lock mounting system means this is an ideal year-round commuting companion, too.

Sizes: S (49-55cm) / M (52-57cm) / L (57-62)

Top tech: SNAP 360 Fit System, in-mould construction, Natural Fit concept

Weight: 270g (M)

Perfect for: Off-road adventures and the daily commute

Shoes

Either on road or hacking along a trail, a dedicated pair of cycling shoes will transform your power output and your ride enjoyment. The full range of Cube shoes can be found here.

When it comes to road bike shoes, there are two elements that need to take priority: stiffness and comfort. With the RD C:62 SLT, stiffness can be found in abundance with the efficiency-promoting carbon outsole, while comfort comes in Cube’s Natural Fit performance moulding and super-secure double-disc twist closure.

Sizes: EU 36-48 / UK 3-12.5

Top tech: Natural Fit performance moulding, two-disc closure, carbon outsole

Colours: Black

Perfect for: Putting the power to the pedal on the road

Proof that roadies shouldn’t have all the performance benefits, the ATX Loxia looks like a normal shoe with its lace-up closure and perforated upper – and it has all the grip needed for life off the bike. But its ergonomic design and clipless pedal compatibility mean it really comes into its own on a ride.

Sizes: EU 36-48 / UK 3-12.5

Top tech: Natural Fit performance moulding, lace-up closure, anti-slip rubber outsole

Colours: Black

Perfect for: Life on two feet, as well as two wheels

Bags

Whether it’s carrying the essential kit you need for a ride, the things you need at work, or even for touring across countries, Cube has a great range of bags and backpacks.

No rider with any sense heads out on their bike without the essentials needed to deal with a mechanical issue or a puncture. Luckily, one of the beauties of cycling is that all these things will fit into a bag even as compact as the Click M. Fit, fill and ride with confidence.

Top tech: Attaches via included saddle adapter, water-resistant zip, rear light mount

Colours: Olive or black

Perfect for: Storing all your ride essentials

Cube has been making high-performance backpacks for years and the Pure 4Race makes good use of that provenance, with excellent internal organising, hydration system compatibility, and a mesh back panel and shoulder strap design to stop heat and moisture build-up. When you want to carry something without compromising performance, the 4Race is winner.

Weight: 520g

Top tech: Natural Fit back system, hydration system compatible, integrated tool compartment

Colours: Red or black

Perfect for: Racing, or just racing to the office

For riders who want ultimate practicality rather than lightweight convenience, the OX 25+ backpack is hard to beat. Inside, you’ll find a valuables pocket in the main compartment, a tool compartment in the front flap, a helmet carrier net, an easy access side pocket for smartphone/trail map, a rain cover, an integrated emergency plan and a separate wet gear compartment.

Weight: 1,380g

Top tech: Natural Fit back system, hydration system compatible, wet gear compartment

Colours: Blue, red or black

Perfect for: The rider who likes to be organised and prepared

Here’s something a little different, but supremely practical. The Front 6 FILink pannier is actually a handlebar bag that will allow you to keep a wide range of essentials and valuables within sight and easy reach. Its easy-to-detach FILink system and shoulder strap mean it’s just as useful off the bike, too.

Weight: 570g

Top tech: Acid FILink attachment, waterproof, PVC-free

Colours: Blue-black, flame-black or black

Perfect for: Transporting kit when you want to keep an eye on it

Workshop

Whether out on the road or in the comfort of your own home, you might need to do a bit of bike maintenance. That’s always far easier when you have the right tools, so find all Cube’s right tools, right here.

Every rider loves a multitool, primarily because they’re our ‘Get out of jail free’ card. The Cubetool Smart manages to fit the ultimate essentials in its small format, with a range of the most popular tool bits, spoke keys, a tyre lever and – especially useful – an integrated chain tool.

Weight: 98g

Top tech: Hex keys 3 and 5mm, Phillips screwdriver, hexalobular internal 25, tyre lever, spoke wrenches, chain tool

Colours: Blue chrome

Perfect for: Everything from emergency fixes on the roadside to home fettling convenience

Just as every rider loves a multitool, every rider needs a proper track or floor pump. Bike-mounted pumps are OK for an emergency, but to get your tyres to the most effective pressures – and to be able to read a pressure gauge while doing it – you really need a product like the Acid Race Floor.

Weight: 1,550g

Top tech: 160psi max, EZ-Head for Presta and Schrader valves, top-mounted 2in pressure gauge

Colours: Blue or black

Perfect for: Fine-tuning your tyre pressures before a ride

For the ultimate convenience when it comes to mid-ride puncture repair, look no further than the Race Hybrid HP pump. That hybrid name gives the game away slightly because this pump will also work and comes with a CO2 cartridge, meaning no arm work required!

Weight: 115g

Top tech: 120psi max, EZ-Head for Presta and Schrader valves, CNC-machined aluminium body, pump or CO2 inflation

Colours: Black

Perfect for: Getting your tyres back up to speed away from home

Accessories

Finally, we come to accessories – an area where Cube excels. From locks and lights to baskets and bottle cages, Cube has everything to make your bike unique to you, and uniquely useful.

With so many awesome cycling-themed apps available, your phone is now an honorary bit of bike kit. Cube’s Acid Mobile Phone Mount will keep your trusty device safe and secure and, crucially, within reach when on your bike. Its special design means it accepts a huge range of phone sizes, too.

Weight: 79g

Top tech: Accepts phone widths of 58-97mm, use in portrait or landscape mode, silicone pads for a strong hold

Colours: Black

Perfect for: Staying connected wherever you ride