Which bike lights do I need? 8 perfect choices for the 4 most common requirements

Modern bike lights can be so incredibly bright they’re perfectly capable of leaving anybody completely dazzled. But what’s even more dazzling is the sheer range of different options available in the bike light market. How exactly are you supposed to be able to see through the glare of options to find the exact lights that are perfect for you?

The answer, as always, is to break down the options and possibilities into the fundamentals that address one simple question: what exactly do you need the lights for?

For road cyclists, the answer to that question often lies in one of four areas:

I need ultimate performance front lights to make the way ahead bright and clear

I need a suitable commuting light set that conveniently fits in with daily life

I need a reliable back-up light set that will do the job when all else fails

I need an effective rear light that will be ready to shine all the time

Identify which one – or which ones – among that list applies to you, and you’ll be far better prepared to buy the type or types of lights you actually need.

Moon Lights

Once you know what type of lights you need, you’re going to have to find a respected manufacturer. American brand Moon has been around since 1996 and specialises in making not just fantastic bike lights, but products that offer some unique innovations in what is a large but typically fairly staid market.

For example, in 2017 Moon introduced its Magnetic Series – such as the Merak and Mizar models below – which use high-strength magnetics in the light bodies and associated brackets as an extra security feature to help prevent your lights falling off the bike.

Moon’s range is as extensive as it is exciting. Whether you’re looking for high-powered front lights, highly-noticeable rear lights, super-effective combo sets – or even vital non-luminating kit such as hand pumps or computer mounts – Moon has enticing products to accessorise your bike.

So let’s look at some ideal Moon lighting options that satisfy each of the four performance requirements above, and which will let you take to the road with confidence, whatever time of day or night.

Ultimate performance front lights

Let’s start with the big guns – ultra-powerful front lights. These lights are really at the cutting-edge of what can be achieved with bike-mountable lighting and you’ll probably be surprised by their quite awesome brightness. When the goal is seeing the way ahead clearly, you can’t get much better.

Ideal for the most demanding of cycling experiences – including mountain biking, adventure cycling and cycle touring – the Moon Rigel Power front light provides 3600 lumens at full power, features a CNC aluminium construction and is IPX 7 water-resistant. It’s a fantastic option for road and commuter cyclists, too – especially in poor conditions – as it comes equipped with a non-dazzling precision optical lens, a variable lumen system and dual-colour light beam that's ideal for foggy weather and early morning rides.

Max output: 3600 lumens

Body material: CNC aluminium

Waterproofing: IPX 7

Modes: 8

Run-time: 2 hours – 185 hours

Charging time: 7 hours

Extra features: USB Type C remote control, overheat protection system, heat sink cooling system, Matrix LED display

As a slightly less powerful version of the Rigel Power, the Rigel Pro front light is a shining example of a fab option for mountain biking and venturing off the beaten track, where its 1000 lumens will light any way ahead. However, it’s also an awesome option for fast road riding, where its six modes – including day flash – will help you see and be seen.

Max output: 1000 lumens

Body material: CNC aluminium

Waterproofing: IPX 7

Modes: 6

Run-time: 1 hour 40 mins – 54 hours 30 mins

Charging time: 3 hours

Extra features: USB Type C remote control, heat sink cooling system, side visibility

Convenient commuting light sets

While high-output front lights are fantastic pieces of kit, for the typical cycle commuter – and especially somebody who spends most of their time riding under street lights – they’re not always necessary. Instead, Moon has some perfect lightweight light sets with all the performance to keep you safe, and all the most important features to conveniently fit in with your life.

When it comes to a complete commuting solution, Moon’s Meteor and Comet X light set is a fantastic option. Both front and rear lights have a light memory mode – which stores the last mode used making it easier to set up for your ride quickly – as well as a light-sensitive auto on/off button to ensure you don't run down the battery when it’s not being used. For extra safety on the road, day flash mode and side visibility ensure you’re seen at all times from all angles. And there is no loss in output – the front light puts out a whopping 400 lumens.

Max output: 400 lumens (f) / 25 lumens (r)

Body material: CNC aluminium

Waterproofing: IPX 4

Modes: 8

Run-time: 1 hour 30 mins - 80 hours

Charging time: 2.5 hours

Extra features: Side visibility, battery charge indicator, memory mode

Do not be fooled by the affordable price and small body sizes of the Mizar and Alcor – these are serious commuting lights that will see you safely navigate the roads at any time. With an ultra-bright white LED front light that emits 100 lumens in day flash mode, IPX 4 waterproofing, side visibility and clever use of Moon’s magnetic attachment technology, these should be you constant ride companions.

Max output: 100 lumens

Waterproofing: IPX 4

Modes: 5

Run-times: 4 hours – 70 hours

Charging time: 2 hours

Extra features: Magnetic Series attachment system, side visibility, memory mode

Reliable back-up light sets

No matter how good your main lights, there’s always the possibility something will run out of charge or simply come to the end of its working life, and you’ll probably only find that out mid-ride. Equally, sometimes you might find conditions deteriorate even in daytime and you want to light up just for some extra security. In that case, these are what you need.

The Comet light set looks a lot like smaller siblings to Moon’s awesome Nebula lights and, in functional terms, they’re very similar, too. That means they come with memory mode, side visibility, battery charge indicators, and astounding performance, The big difference, though, is size – which means you can mount these just about anywhere and remove them easily whenever you want.

Max output: 240 lumens

Body material: CNC aluminium

Waterproofing: IPX 4

Modes: 7 (f) / 6 (r)

Run-times: 1 hour 30 mins – 21 hours 30 mins

Charging time: 2 hours

Extra features: Side visibility, memory mode

Here’s another example of Moon’s Magnetic Series technology in all its glory – these diminutive lights positively stick to their on-bike housing even before you twist lock them into place. That means they’re also easy to remove, meaning you can quickly stow them away safely or even keep them on you if you need to leave your bike unattended. Performance isn’t left wanting, either: with up to 40 lumens of output and run-times of up to 100 hours, these little beauties pack a punch.

Max output: 40 lumens

Waterproofing: IPX 4

Modes: 5

Run-times: 30 mins – 100 mins

Charging time: N/A

Extra features: Magnetic Series attachment system, side visibility, memory mode

All-the-time rear lights

As we mentioned, back-up lights are useful for when the weather deteriorates unexpectedly and you’d just like some extra visibility. But there’s a good argument to say that a full-time rear light is a very sensible extra safety measure. These fantastic all-the-time tail lights will make sure all road users can see you, whatever the conditions.

Moon’s fab Cerberus rear light combines the three LED strip technology of the Comet X into a 270-degree performance light. It comes with memory mode, variable output options, day flash, and its full compatibility with all styles of seatpost means that you’ll face no unexpected issues when it comes to securely fixing it to your bike.

Max output: 150 lumens

Waterproofing: IPX 7

Modes: 5

Run-times: 1 hour 45 mins – 20 hours 15 mins

Charging time: 2 hours

Extra features: Variable Lumen System, three-side visibility, memory mode

The Helix Pro is a powerful rear cycle light that is bright and vibrant for daily commuting, inner-city errands, and urban adventures. The Helix Pro gives 150 lumens for up to 17 hours in day flash mode. It’s 2-hour recharge time means you can quickly get it back to full working order before you head out onto the road. If you’re thinking about getting a spare rear light, you really can’t go wrong.