6 of the best torque wrenches

A torque wrench is a tool that allows you to tighten a bolt to a precise amount, so that it's as tight as it needs to be and — importantly — no tighter. Most torque wrenches let you know with a distinct click when you've reached a set tightness.
Why is getting the tightness of your bolts important? Too loose and you run the risk of a bolt coming undone, too tight and there’s the danger of causing serious damage to your bike and, as a result, to yourself. Over-tighten a seat clamp, for example, and you could ruin a carbon-fibre frame.
You’re too smart to let that happen? It’s easily done. The mechanics at your local bike shop will tell you about people who’ve cost themselves a lot of money by getting it wrong. Torque wrenches aren’t exactly cheap but buying one could save you a lot of cash in the long run.
You'll also need a torque wrench to install some power meters so they provide accurate measurements, though this is less common than a few years ago.
The amount that you should tighten a bolt varies between components, so always check manufacturers’ recommendations.
This Shimano Ultegra crank, for instance, comes with the instruction: “Each of the bolts should be evenly and equally tightened to 12-14N·m by torque wrench”. The N·m stands for Newton metre.
If you're wondering what a Newton metre is, it comes from the definition of torque. A torque is a rotational force. Force is measured in Newtons, as you'll recall from GCSE physics. Torque is the force multiplied by the distance between the point where it's applied and the centre of the bolt. You get a torque of 4 Nm by applying 4N to the end of a spanner a metre long, or — if you don't happen to have a set of stupendously large spanners — a 40N force on a 10cm spanner.
The right torque for a particular bolt depends on what it's made from, what the parts it fits into are made from and — if it's part of a clamp — what the thing it's clamping is made from, among other things.
Torque wrenches have become a must-have in the last few years because there's so much carbon fibre and very light aluminium in modern bikes. Clamps around carbon components can easily do damage if over-tightened, so a torque wrench is essential if you're handling such gear.
A torque wrench is also useful for big jobs, when you may not realise just how tight something needs to be. Square taper cranks, for example, typically need around 40 N·m, which is surprisingly hard to achieve without a long spanner.
Torque wrench types
Different torque wrenches work in different ways, but one common type allows you to set your required torque by turning a knob at the end of the handle. This one (above) from BBB costs £52.48. You fit the appropriate head, then turn the wrench until a distinct ‘clunk’ tells you that you’ve reached the correct torque.
To maintain accuracy, manufacturers of adjustable click-type torque wrenches usually recommend you send the tool back to the factory to be calibrated after a certain amount of use: check the manual for your tool's particular requirement.
If you can't live without an LCD display, then there are torque wrenches that'll feed your desire for digits. You can either read the torque from the display as you tighten the bolt, or set a target torque and it'll buzz and flash a light when you reach it.
One other option is to use something like this Preset Torque Driver from Park Tool (£39.99). This one allows you to tighten 3, 4, 5mm and T25 bolts accurately to 6N·m, clicking when you’ve reached the required torque. Drivers set to other torques are available.
You might also run across a beam type torque wrench like the Park Tool TW-1, above. This indicates torque with a pointer that simply indicates how much the tool's main arm has deflected as you turn the bolt. Beam wrenches are incredibly simple, very tough and don't have to be sent back to the factory to be recalibrated. If the pointer isn't on zero when the wrench is at rest, you just bend it until it is.
However, you can't set the torque in advance and get a satisfying click when you reach it, so beam-type wrenches have all but disappeared. Park no longer makes the TW-1 or its big brother, the TW-2.
6 of the best torque wrenches
Norbar 13702 Torque Screwdriver — £106.81
Your classic torque wrench is, in effect, a sophisticated spanner handle. But a lot of bike parts don't need the high torque you can reach with a spanner, and for those applications the easy turning of a screwdriver handle is more convenient. The 13702 screwdriver has a range of 1.2 to 6 N·m, and can be adjusted in 0.1 N·m increments.
Norbar is a British company that specialises in torque measurement. The 13702 screwdriver comes with a calibration certificate, and if you suspect the device has drifted off, you can get it recalibrated.
Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza II Pro — £161.99
Effetto Mariposa was one of the first brands to offer a high-quality, high-precision torque wrench specifically for bike use. This Pro version has a two-way ratcheting head for speedy tightening, a handy addition to the original's fixed head. It's not cheap, but it has a very useful 2-16 N·m range, it's very accurate and it oozes class.
If you can live without the ratchet, or you need to get at bolts in very confined locations, the standard Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza II is £121.
Find an Effeto Mariposa dealer
Read our review of the original Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza
BBB TorqueFix BTL-73 — £52.49
Not as sophisticated as the Giustaforza, but much, much cheaper, this is a decent generic torque wrench at a very reasonable price. There are several very similar tools available: the X-Tools Pro Torque Wrench and Pro Bike Gear torque wrench are almost identical. Buy whichever you can find cheapest.
Topeak D-Torq — £137.49
The Birzman digital wrench we mentioned earlier is no longer available, but this Topeak torque wrench with a digital display is very similar. It has a ratcheting head, a range of 1-20 N·m and can be set in 0.01N·m increments. To be honest, that's a tiny bit silly. It's hard to imagine needing more than 0.5N·m precision, but it's amusing for geek points.
If you need more oomph, the £160 D-Torq DX has a range of 4-80N·m.
Park Tool ATD-1.2 — £52.39
Most bike-fettling jobs that really call for a torque wrench require fairly low torque values, like the 4-6 N·m range of the Park Tool ATD-1.2. It's quite expensive for a limited-function tool, but does what it does so well that it's very highly regarded.
Ritchey Torque Mini Tool Key Set - 4N·m or 5N·m — £14.79
Ritchey popularised the idea of a single-setting torque wrench with its first Torqkeys, but they were also supplied with just one hex size, which was fine if it was the one you needed, but a bit limiting if not. The latest version bundles a selection of useful bits with either a 4N·m or 5N·m body. Moulding a driver for a Shimano Hollowtech crank cap into the handle is a nice touch.
All torque wrenches need to be regularly recallibrated to acurate, and therefore useful. The clicky types are the worst for going out of callibration and so I would highly recommend getting a beam type torque wrench. I bought a cheap one from Decathlon for £7 and have checked the callibration and it is spot on. Why would I spend more on a clicky one that, to be honest, I wouldn't trust. I speak here as someone who has worked as a proffessional mechanic on both bicycles and motorcycles where the use of an acurate torque wrench is essential.
That £7 Decathlon torque wrench is probably the best value tool I've ever had. Enough heads for all finishing kit bolts and will do 1 to 12 Nm. The cheapest tool on this list is >3x the price, only does one torque setting and is not calibrateable...
Beam type torque wrenches have another overwhelming advantage... you can monitor the torque as you approach the target value to get a feel for the torque-tension relationship and a more consistent result. Bought a cheap little one on E-Bay that will easily fit into a jersey pocket or saddlebag. (And I have a big one for tightening car hub nuts to 150 lb-ft..)
I've found the Topeak Combo torque wrech with its bright yellow dial to be very useful and easy to use, costs a fraction of the ones in this article and, as rh2059 says yoy can see when you are approaching the required torque figure.
What do You think about TOPEAK Nano Torqbox X 2-6 Nm?
2-6 Nm (my mistake)
I've got the 5Nm Topeak Nano torque thingy and I think it's great - probably the smallest and lightest way of having a torque wrench with you. I team it up with a small ratchet driver and the relevant hex bits to make a very small yet capable toolkit.
Looks like Topeak do a new model: https://www.topeak.com/global/de/products/mini-tools/1158-ratchet-rocket--lite-ntx+
product-tools-mini-tools-ratchet-rocket-lite-ntx-plus-ratchet-rocket-lite-ntx-plus-be2c9c86f6447046f43366d8d309a404.jpg
I've got a Topeak Nano 5Nm in my saddlebag and the X Tools ratchet torque wrench from Wiggle for use at home. The Nano is a brilliant idea as you can carry the bits inside the handle.
https://youtu.be/FU-tuY0Z7nQ
Not the nine o'clock news.