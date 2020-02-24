14 of the best exotic Italian road bikes

Updated February 21, 2020 Welcome to the latest edition of road.cc’s buyer's guide to exotic Italian bikes, featuring 14 of the finest and most exciting Italian bikes. More about road.cc buyer's guides.

Coppi, Bianchi, Campagnolo, pasta, coffee... yes, Italy is the spiritual home of cycling. There’s a high appreciation for Italian bicycles among passionate cyclists, and for some people, nothing says cycling more than an Italian bike equipped with Italian components. We've picked 14 lovely examples from 3T, Bianchi, Colnago, De Rosa, Legend, Bottecchia, Sarto, Cipollini, Olympia, Pinarello, Wilier, Scapin and Cinelli.

A multitude of bike brands emerged out of the embers of the second world war, including Pinarello, Colnago, and De Rosa, producing bikes which have been ridden to many race victories over the years.

It’s fair to say the Italians have built themselves a reputation for road bikes that are special in a way that no other nationality has managed. If you own an Italian road bike, you tell people that you own an Italian road bike. Nobody boasts about their bike being from any other country in quite the same way. The fact that a bike is from an Italian brand gives it a certain degree of reverence, which is why Italian manufacturers rarely miss the opportunity to stick a tricolore on a frame tube.

This then is a collection of some of the finest Italian road bikes we've ever featured on road.cc or just drooled over at shows.

With the ten grand psychological barrier well and truly smashed in the last couple of years, brands like Pinarello are taking off into the financial stratosphere with ultra-high-tech frames and the latest electronic shifting, in this case SRAM's brand spanking Red eTap AXS 12-speed groupset.

Pinarello says the latest Dogma "achieves the best aerodynamic efficiency values of any Dogma model to date" and comes in two distinct versions for rim and disc brakes.

Launched to celebrate Olympia's 125th birthday, the Boost is the company's disc-braked flagship, and a great example of the brand's dramatic styling. The tubes are shaped to minimise drag, the fork crown is recessed into the down tube and the seat tube hugs the rear wheel. The seat clamp is concealed inside the top tube and the cables are internally routed. It's a bike that looks ready to pounce, and judging from the poise and panache of other Olympia bikes we've ridden and own, it should be a rocketship.

The 3T Strada blew us away. It's a truly stunning bike with breathtaking speed, impressive smoothness and fine handling balance. If this is the future, as some people have speculated, we're sold. Take our money, 3T. This is one of the most exciting road bikes available right now.

The Strada certainly won't be for everyone. And that's fine, there are plenty of fantastic performance road bikes currently available if the disc brakes and tight clearances frighten you. None are as radical as the 3T, though. What the Strada does with its unique design is offer another choice. It achieves the same aim – of being stupendously fast – but takes a different path to get there.

In a world of aero shaped frames, there’s something undeniably classical looking about the Specialissima. But under the Celeste paint (other colours are available) lurks a state-of-the-art carbon fibre layup, delivering a frame weight of just 780g and a smooth ride thanks to the Italian company’s CounterVail tech. And what else are you going to equip it with but Campagnolo's top groupset?

It might look traditional beside more modern carbon road bikes, but the hand-built tube and lugged construction of the C64 ensures the performance and ride quality is one of the most refined we’ve ever ridden here at road.cc. It might be eye-wateringly expensive but the ride is simply superb and it really is in a class of its own.

De Rosa has collaborated with legendary design firm Pininfarina to develop the latest version of its Super King road bike, its first proper aero road offering. The frame is all curves and it’s been shaped in a wind tunnel and is made from a mix of 60, 24, 40 and 30-ton carbon to balance the needs of stiffness and comfort.

The Cento10Pro, the latest aero bike from storied Italian bike maker Wilier which recently celebrated its 125th birthday, is available in a number of Shimano and Campagnolo builds. It’s an evolution of the previous Cento10Pro rather than a radical redesign, with a focus on improving frame stiffness and offering disc brakes.

If you’re a weight weenie, look no further than the Emme4 Superlight from storied Italian brand Bottecchia. It’s the company’s range-topping model and has been designed for competition, so the geometry is definitely race focused. The frame is handmade in Italy using a monocoque process and it’s packing the latest features. It has a pressfit 86 bottom bracket and tapered head tube with a 1 1/2in lower bearing diameter.

Olympia has been making bikes since 1893 so they’ve got the heritage that appeals to cyclists wanting to buy an Italian bike, it’s just a shame they don’t get more representation in the UK. The Olympia Ego RS is one of the company’s more affordable models and we were very impressed when we tested it, with a delightful grace and a good turn of speed.

Not the most instantly recognisable Italian bicycle brand but Sarto has been hand building frames since the 1950s and has a long track record making frames for other premium bicycle brands. More recently it has emerged from the shadows to market its own products. While the large majority of Italian brands have shipped carbon frame production to the Far East, Sarto prides itself on making its own frames. The Asola here is a lightweight frame with pleasingly traditional round tube profiles but thoroughly modern details like internal cable routing and a tapered head tube.

It's loud and rather representative of its creator, Mario Cipollini. When Stu reviewed the NK1K he said "it is a pure performance machine that also happens to be stunning to look at, with a real focus on the details. It's an engineering exercise that seems to bring passion to the mix, so if you want a frameset you can thrash about on and your pockets are deep enough, the Cipollini should find a place in your shed."

One of a small handful of bicycle manufacturers still manufacturing in Italy, Legend work in most frame materials but it’s their carbon fibre frames that are the highlight. They’re based in Bergamo and head framebuilder Marco Bertoletti has been building frames since the 80s and started in carbon in 2003. The HT 7.5 is a custom built carbon beauty made using the tube-to-tube manufacturing process where mitred tubes are bonded together and the joints wrapped with carbon.

Fabled Italian brand Cinelli brought back an iconic bike from their past in the shape of the Laser which came out in the 1990s. With fillet-brazed steel tubes and curved lugs, it was a track back that looked futuristic and like it was made from carbon. The Laser Mia is that bike reimagined, in carbon fibre this time and with gears, and the same metallic blue finish. The original bike was built in response to the UCI's declaration that aerodynamic features must be an integral part of the frame and fork. Aero features that are still being talked of as revolutionary in 2014, Cinelli were doing 20 years ago.

Okay, so it's a bonus Bianchi for you, but we felt we just had to include the Oltre XR4. It's a bike built for racing and pure speed, with a frame shaped to be extremely aerodynamic to maximise your pace when pushing serious watts. But thanks to the use of the company's patented CounterVail technology, the Oltre XR4 won't beat you up on imperfect roads.

These are all money no object bikes, so if you won the lottery which would you pick?