If you’re choosing between Shimano Tiagra and Shimano 105 – either fitted to a complete bike or as an upgrade on an existing bike – here’s everything you need to know to make the right decision.
A groupset is a component manufacturer’s collection of mechanical parts, usually covering the derailleurs, shifters, brakes, chainset, bottom bracket, cassette and chain. Brands group these parts into various different levels.
If you want to know more about what a groupset is, check out our beginner’s guide.
Shimano offers six road groupsets. Starting at the top these are:
• Dura-Ace
• Ultegra
• 105
• Tiagra
• Sora
• Claris
Plus, Dura-Ace and Ultegra are available with Di2 electronic shifting, and Dura-Ace, Ultegra and 105 are also available with hydraulic disc brakes, and Shimano offers both hydraulic and cable discs for Tiagra
The recommended retail price of a complete Shimano Tiagra groupset (chainset, shifters, derailleurs, chain, cassette, brakes, bottom bracket) is £500 or £450, depending which retailer you choose to believe. A Shimano 105 R7000 groupset is nominally £596. That’s a difference of £96-£146.
However, both groupsets are widely available heavily discounted. You can pick up a Tiagra group for about £300, and 105 R7000 for as little as £400, though cheap deals like that usually don't offer the full range of chainring, cassette and crank length options.
Read more: Complete guide to Shimano groupsets
The biggest difference between the groupsets is that 105 – which is the most popular groupset in the world, according to Shimano – is 11-speed (there are 11 sprockets on the cassette) whereas Tiagra is 10-speed.
Tiagra is offered with both a double chainset (there are two chainrings) and a triple chainset (there are three chainrings) whereas 105 comes as a double only.
A number of technologies have filtered down to 105 R7000 from the more expensive Ultegra and Dura-Ace groups and Tiagra components are a little heavier. As ever, you pay more for lighter weight.
Read our full Shimano 105 R7000 groupset review.
Read our full Shimano Tiagra 4700 groupset review.
Dual control levers (mechanical)
|Weight
|RRP
|Online price
|Tiagra
|493g (pair)
|£174.99
|£122.99
|105
|476g (pair)
|£194.99
|£139.00
The main difference between the dual control levers is that Tiagra (below) is a 10-speed system and 105 is 11-speed.
In both cases the bracket is made from GFRP (glass-fibre reinforced plastic), the main lever is aluminium, and you get screw-operated reach adjustment to bring the levers closer to the handlebar for smaller hands.
Gear shifting on the Shimano 105 R7000 group is light and snappy, a significant improvement on the previous 105 iteration. Shimano has captured the very light lever action of Ultegra and Dura-Ace and brought it down to a cheaper price.
Tiagra has cables that are routed underneath the handlebar tape like the higher level Shimano groupsets, a feature that was a long time coming to the budget groupset.
When we reviewed Tiagra we said, “Shift feel is perhaps a little heavier than Dura-Ace or Ultegra, but that's an unfair criticism given the huge price difference.”
Unlike 105, Tiagra is available with a triple chainset (with three chainrings rather than two, see below). If you want to go down that route you’ll need to buy the compatible dual control levers.
Dual pivot brakes
|Weight
|RRP
|Typical price
|Tiagra
|360g (pair)
|£58.98 (pair)
|£36.99 (pair)
|105
|388g (pair)
|£79.98 (pair)
|£59.90 (pair)
One of the biggest differences between 105 and Tiagra is the braking performance.
Shimano calls its latest calliper design SLR-EV Dual Pivot and this is now found on 105 (above), Ultegra and Dura-Ace. The new symmetrical twin pivot design equalises the braking forces through each arm for better control and power.
Slowing rather than stopping can be achieved with just a couple of fingers applying pressure to the lever and it's easy to avoid locking a wheel. The brake pad compound feels a little more grippy than the previous version in both wet and dry conditions.
The latest Tiagra brakes (above) do provide more stopping ability than before but they aren’t a patch on 105. The brakes will certainly stop you in a hurry, they're just lacking in feel and feedback through the levers.
The one-piece brake blocks also exhibit some flex, and changing them isn't as simple as swapping a brake pad in more expensive cartridge brakes such as those found on 105 and Ultegra.
Shimano says both 105 and Tiagra have room for tyres up to 28mm wide. However, the latest 105 R7000 brakes have slightly more drop (the distance from the mounting bolt to the brake pads) than before: 51mm v 49mm. That implies you should be able to run 30mm tyres with the right frame.
105 is also available in a direct mount option (you need to have a compatible frame and fork) where the brake arms bolt straight on to the frame/fork rather than via a central bolt. There is no Tiagra direct mount option.
Disc brakes
|Weight
|RRP
|Online price
|Tiagra hydraulic
|NA
|£449.99
|£321.98
|105
|NA
|£469.98
|£373.06
The 105 hydraulic STI units for disc brakes are 11-speed, as you'd expect, while the Tiagra are 10-speed. The new 105 R7000 STI units are considerably streamlined compared to both their predecessors and the Tiagra versions.
Riders with small hands should definitely look to the R7000 brakes. The ST-R7025 levers sit closer to the handlebar than the standard ST-R7020 levers.
We've been impressed with the Tiagra hydraulic discs. They were fitted to the Genesis Datum 10 that Mike Stead tested in mid-2017, and he commented: "I'm rapidly coming to the conclusion that Shimano can do no wrong brake-wise, the performance being consistently excellent across all specs from base model non-series to Dura-Ace. Stopping power is enhanced by the use of a 160mm rotor up front, meaning there's never any need for more than two fingers on the levers, even with hands on the hoods let alone in the drops." The Tiagra brakes specifically boosted the Datum 10's performance downhill: "the wide tyres and hydraulic brakes give you the confidence to bomb rough-tarmac descents without fear."
Chainset
|Weight
|RRP
|Typical price
|Tiagra
|910g (50-34 tooth)
|£109.99
|£59.99
|105
|716g (50-34 tooth)
|£129.99
|£99.00
Shimano Tiagra (below) and 105 each feature chainsets with aluminium crank arms and a steel axle. They both use a four-arm spider with uneven spacing between those arms, the idea being to provide strength and stiffness where it’s needed while keeping the weight low.
The outer ring in both cases is aluminium/GFRP. Again, the design is intended to provide stiffness.
Both 105 and Tiagra are available in 165mm, 170mm, 172.5mm and 175mm crank lengths. Diminutive riders can also choose a 160mm 105 R7000 crankset
Chainring options are slightly different. With 105 you can decide between 53-39, 52-36 and 50-34 tooth setups but Tiagra lacks the traditional, racing-orientated 53-39 option.
On the other hand, Tiagra is available in a triple chainset configuration: 50-39-30. You’ll need a triple-compatible left hand shifter and front derailleur as well.
All 105 (below) and Tiagra chainsets use the same bolt circle diameter (BCD, 110mm) so it’s easy to swap from one size of chainring to another.
As commenters have pointed out, the 105 chainset is significantly lighter than the Tiagra, but is reported to work fine in an otherwise Tiagra set up, so if you have a Tiagra bike, a 105 is a worthwhile upgrade.
Front derailleur
|Weight
|RRP
|Typical price
|Tiagra
|106g
|£34.99 (band on)
|£19.99
|105
|109g
|£32.99-£34.99
|£24.95 - £32.00
The 105 (below) and Tiagra front derailleurs are made from the same materials – aluminium with a chrome plated stainless steel chain guide – and each comes in braze on and band on varieties to suit different frames.
The differences are that the 105 front derailleur is suitable for 11-speed use and a large chainring of between 46 and 53 teeth while the Tiagra one (below) is 10-speed compatible and takes a large chainring of between 46 and 52 teeth. (If you want to use a chainring larger than 53-teeth, Shimano says you have to go all the way up to a top level Dura-Ace front derailleur). You can also get a Tiagra front derailleur that’s suitable for use with a triple chainset.
The two derailleurs have very different appearance because the 105 R7000 uses what Shimano calls a "compact toggle design". This design — previously seen on Dura-Ace and Ultegra — increases tyre clearance and provides a cable tension adjustment screw in the body of the derailleur.
We found the Tiagra front derailleur to shift cleanly, smoothly and quietly, even under load.
Rear derailleur
|Weight
|RRP
|Typical price
|Tiagra
|277g (long cage)
|£37.99 (short), £39.99 (long)
|£21.99
|105
|220g (short cage), 227g (long cage)
|£44.99 (short), £47.99 (long )
|£31.99 - £36.95
Following the design of the Ultegra R8000 rear derailleur launched the year before, the 105 R7000 is a radical departure from previous 105 derailleurs and looks very different from the Tiagra unit. The 105 R7000 derailleur uses the Shadow design Shimano originally developed for mountain bikes to tuck the derailleur in to the bike and increase the largest sprocket it can handle.
The Tiagra version is designed to be used as part of a 10-speed setup while the 105 version is designed for 11-speed. Each is made with a bracket body, plate body and plates made from aluminium.
Both Tiagra and 105 rear derailleurs come in short cage and long cage versions for use with different cassettes. The short-cage Tiagra derailleur can handle up to a 28-tooth large sprocket, while the 105 R7000 equivalent can shift up to a 30-toother. The long cage versions will both handle a 34-tooth sprocket, though we've found the long-cage version of the 105 R7000 will actually shift all the way to a 40-tooth chainring without any hassle at all.
When we reviewed Tiagra we said, “Shimano says it has revised the cable pitch on the rear derailleur (above), claiming it now offers 'precise and long-lasting shifting performance'. It's certainly living up to those claims compared with old Tiagra.”
Cassette
|Weight
|RRP
|Typical price
|Tiagra
|308g (12-28)
|£29.99 (11-25, 12-28), £34.99 (11-32, 11-34)
|£24.00
|105
|284g (11-28)
|£42.99-£47.99
|~£27.00-£32.00
The Tiagra and 105 cassettes both feature nickel plated steel sprockets although the 105 version has an a spider arm and a lockring made from anodised aluminium and it’s considerably lighter. The biggest difference, though, is that a 105 cassette is 11-speed while a Tiagra one is 10-speed.
105 is available in 11-25, 11-32 and 12-25 tooth options, plus a newly-introduced 11-34 that will fit on a 10-speed wheel, while Tiagra comes in 11-25, 12-28, 11-32 and 11-34 tooth.
When he reviewed the previous Shimano 105 Stu said, “Resistance to wear has always been a reason for me to buy 105 sprockets even with an Ultegra or Dura-Ace equipped bike, and that remains here as the nickel-plated sprockets are standing up to pretty much anything you can throw at it.
“The shifting is sharp and those computer designed tooth profiles must be doing their job as even under load there were no missed shifts.”
Chain
|Weight
|RRP
|Typical price
|Tiagra
|273g (114 links)
|£19.99
|£13.00
|105
|257g (114 links)
|£29.99
|£18.50
The 105 chain (below) is 11-speed rather than 10-speed, so it’s narrower and a little lighter than the Tiagra version.
They both run very quietly thanks to Sil-Tec (PTFE) coated links.
Bottom bracket
|Weight
|RRP
|Typical price
|Tiagra
|92g (threaded), 71g (press-fit)
|£16.99
|£14.99
|105
|77g (threaded), 69g (press-fit)
|£29.99
|£15.70
The Tiagra press-fit bottom bracket is nearly as light as the 105 version. Although the threaded model is quite a bit heavier than the 105 one (above) in percentage terms, you’re still only talking about 15g, and that’s negligible considering the overall weight of your bike. That said, for the tiny increment in typical price, the BB-R60 (105) is also used in the Ultegra groupset and has an excellent reputation for durability.
Conclusion
Tiagra is a really impressive groupset. It does everything you want from a mid-level road bike with only a few minor quibbles. The biggest decision is whether you're really fussed about having the 11-speed of Shimano's more expensive 105.
If you go for Tiagra you can’t upgrade to 105 one component at a time because 10-speed and 11-speed drivetrain components aren’t interchangeable. You’d have to upgrade most of the groupset components at once for optimum performance. As well as an 11-speed cassette having an extra sprocket, the spacing between those sprockets is smaller, an 11-speed chain is narrower than a 10-speed chain, and, obviously, an 11-speed shifter has one more position than a 10-speed one. However, you should be able to put a 105 rear derailleur in a Tiagra system as the cable pull ratios are the same, but to go to 11-speed you're eventually going to need the big bang of new sprockets, chain and shifters.
If you go for 105, on the other hand, you could swap to Ultegra or Dura-Ace gradually as each component wears out. That might be attractive, but only if you’re realistically likely to do this.
If you want really low gears, 105 is the better choice. In theory both systems will handle a 34-tooth largest sprocket, but while we've heard of people persuading Tiagra to cope with a 36-tooth, we have direct experience of a long-arm 105 mech cheerfully shifting to a 40-tooth sprocket.
The other major difference between the two groupsets is that the 105 brakes are considerably better than Tiagra ones. They are a real highlight both in terms of all-out power and fingertip control.
Tiagra offers excellent value for money but 105 is certainly the better groupset and we’d recommend going for it if your funds allow because of the better brakes, the small weight saving and the upgrade to 11-speed.
About road.cc Buyer's Guides
The aim of road.cc buyer's guides is to give you the most, authoritative, objective and up-to-date buying advice. We continuously update and republish our guides, checking prices, availability and looking for the best deals.
Our guides include links to websites where you can buy the featured products. Like most sites we make a small amount of money if you buy something after clicking on one of those links. We want you to be happy with what you buy, so we only include a product in a if we think it's one of the best of its kind.
As far as possible that means recommending equipment that we have actually reviewed, but we also include products that are popular, highly-regarded benchmarks in their categories.
Here's some more information on how road.cc makes money.
You can also find further guides on our sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.
Road.cc buyer's guides are maintained and updated by John Stevenson. Email John with comments, corrections or queries.
Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.
40 comments
Just say that you can mix and match some of the components. For example I run a 105 5700 10s groupset with a 5800 11s chainset and brakes. They work flawlessly so there is no reason to think otherwise regarding Viagra 10s and 105 11s.
I have new Tiagra on my Datum, 5600 105 on another bike and 6400 Ultegra on another. All very good, but new Tiagra is better than older 105 - hoods are nicer shape, lighter shifting.
The only rubbish thing about the new Tiagra is the weight of that chainset - it weighs a ton. It doesn't help the feel of the bike at all and it's around 200gm heavier than a cheap chainset like a miche, or even the old-school square-taper triples.
If I wanted a triple these days then I would buy a tiagra set and immediatley swap the chainset out - then I would be very happy.
The bike I bought (a lovely gensis Datum) was substantially cheaper in Tiagra form, and the whole range had the same (crappy) wheels. The money saved will go where it matters - wheels! And that chainset
Agree with the comments above - You can mix the Ten Speed Tiagra 4700 but add a 105 5800 Chainset if you want.
Also New Tiagra 4700 is much crisper than old 105 5700, plus its got the adjustment of the levers, whereas 105 5700 did not.
This might be an important consideration if you are considering possibly buying a 2nd hand bike because its got 105 5700. If the price difference between it, and a new bike with Tiagra 4700 is minimal. Buy the new bike with Tiagra instead. It will be better.
FWIW you can fit cartridge brakes to the Tiagra calipers.
Are the latest Tiagra rear derailleurs compatible with 105 (5700) 10 sp. shifters? (And vice versa, ie are new Tiagra shifters OK to work with a 5700 105 derailleur?)
My plan to increase the size of my cassette to 32 teeth got very complicated when I was informed that Tiagra had a different cable pull to 105. Phase 1 saw me making do with 30 teeth which works fine with the 105 mech( despite it having a nominal maximum of 28 teeth).
Phase 2 paired a 9 spd Alivio MTB mech. with a 34 tooth cassette. Not really a success but that may have been down to a cable kink problem.
Phase 3 swapped the Alivio for a Deore XT mech. which seems to work much more smoothly. (Not actually ridden it further than round the block yet.)
Unfortunately I can foresee a Phase 4 when the 105 shifters give up the ghost. Will I be able to replace them with new Tiagra shifters and be able to swap between the XT and 105 mechs as the mood takes me? Or is the 'revised cable pitch' a bit of built in obsolescence?
An extra 185g compared to 105 is "rubbish"? That seems a bit OTT to me. Perhaps it's time to start drilling holes in your saddle...
The lighter, more expensive chainrings are hollow. I believe this means that they wear out quicker.
The difference in cost of replacing chain & cassette is less than I had expected: at RRP in the table £50 (4700) v £80 (5800), while CRC prices are £38 and £50.
I don't see how the chainrings being hollow would affect the wear on the teeth.
I have the 5800 cranks and the teeth aren't hollow. The big ring is a 3D forging and there is a ring of hollow dimples around the inside edge below the teeth to save weight.
Not sure about that Mr Steffer. My current 105 (5700) has the usual plastic shims that take up lever travel. They are a different shape from the Tiagra's but work just as well.
No, but I remember it being mentioned. Different material?
Stiff competition then!
Further to this, I also run a 6700 Ultegra 10s groupset and apart from a slight weight penalty my 5700 105 functions equally as well, if not smoother, than the Ultegra. If I ever need a new groupset in future it will be 105 as it is quite frankly unbeatable for function and value.
Makes it hard to choose!
Get the 5701. The Shimano 5701 rear derailleur is spec'd for handling a 32-tooth cog, and can probably handle quite a bit larger, depending on your rear hanger.
Just a note un 'mix and match.
I replaced the long cage Tiagra 4700 with a shortcage, and went for the 105 10 speed (5700) which you would think would be a straight swap... It's not.
I couldn't get the shifting / indexing right.
When I researched the issue, people were saying that the whole mecahnicals of the shifter (cable pull) and the motion of the RD were the same as 5800 and 6800. So if you plan on a swap, ignor the 'speed' of the parts and go for the latest generation.
It would seem that the base mechanicals of the shifters internals are the same as 105 and Ultagra but with 10 clicks instead of 11...!!!
I must say, I was sceptical of the tiagra being the 'lower' range of croupset, but that was the option of the BMC in my prefered colour came in. (more of a decision on the great frame than the whole bike package) It has been flawless, all summer, I did change the brake pads for the latest cartridge inserts though, much better!
Makes it hard to choose!
[/quote
Yeah this Nexus of mine is highly unpricktable !
"if you go for 105, on the other hand, you could swap to Ultegra or Dura-Ace gradually as each component wears out. That might be attractive, but only if you’re realistically likely to do this."
In theory, then yes - but in reality by the time anything actually starts to wear out Ultegra and Dura Ace will probably have made some sort of change that makes it impossible, like going to 12 speed for example. One of of the reasons I chose my old bike was because the 105 was 10 speed, like Ultegra and Dura Ace of the same period.
"
Phase 2 paired a 9 spd Alivio MTB mech. with a 34 tooth cassette. Not really a success but that may have been down to a cable kink problem.
Phase 3 swapped the Alivio for a Deore XT mech. which seems to work much more smoothly. (Not actually ridden it further than round the block yet.)
"
I had a lot of problems with my 5700/9sp XT mech setup until I was shown how to attach the rear mech cable to the XT mech. It needs to be attached via the upper side of the pinch bolt on the mech, rather than below the bolt as intended if running mtb shifters.
When the shifters give up the ghost, you might consider using a regular road groupset with a Wolftooth Roadlink RD hanger. That'll cope with up to a 40t cassette.
Thanks Disfunctional T... & RW, I'll keep an eye on the shifting. Seems OK on the bike stand but past experience tells me that 'on the road' is adifferent matter. It's a Shadow mech and the angle of the cable already looks a bit contorted when attached to below the pinch bolt.
Thanks for the hanger advice also. My knees may well appreciate 40 teeth.
I have what is mainly a 10sp triple Shimano 105 setup (5703) and a Shimano XT Shadow 9sp (M772) rear derailleur on my 'winter' bike. In my experience it shouldn't require any special contorting at the pinch bolt (the so-called 'hubhub' method?) and the only adaptation I've had to make is to cut the cable outer to insert a Jagwire inline adjuster as this particular model of rear mech does not have a barrel adjuster.
If you don't mind my suggestions perhaps it is worth looking first at replacing the inner cable as it's the cheapest thing to do, then if that doesn't work maybe having the rear mech hanger alignment checked. (On my olde worlde 10sp Ultegra (6700) bike I replaced both the rear mech and hanger and was never satisfied with the shifting. I eventually bought a Park Tool DAG2.2 and straightened the hanger. Even with brand new rear mech and hanger the alignment had been some way out. Just a thought.)
(And as a further aside on the 105 v Tiagra discussion - I bought a friend the 5800 calipers and fitted them on her bike as her mainly 4700 setup came with Tektro (?) calipers that weren't up to much. Apart from some initial faffage with the ferrules everything worked fine together. 'New Super-dooper SLR' or whatever.)
XT M772 RD + Jagwire.JPG
no offence, but it was obvious fact since the 47.. came out, that it uses a different actuation ratio as that of older 10 spd components.
so I do not even get, why did you even try to do such a mix. A 11spd 5800 derailleur works well with 4700 shifters, but it is well known, that older 10spd components are with a different ratio (shorter cable pull-larger actuation ratio of the derailleur)
why did you even try to mix the 47xx with SiS (1.67 ratio) components?
edit: just look at side-by-side comparison pictures of older (sis-ratio) derailleurs and the new-line 9000-6800-5800-4700 rds. they hardly have any resemblance in terms of fixing bolt position compared to pivot bolts, and their side plates differ as well.
nb: the new sora r3000 actually is still with the old actuation ratio, therefore, you can use older shimano rear derailleurs with the new concealed-cable sora shifters without any issues.
Quote: 'I have what is mainly a 10sp triple Shimano 105 setup (5703) and a Shimano XT Shadow 9sp (M772) rear derailleur on my 'winter' bike. In my experience ...'
Thanks Woldsman.
Tidy job.
Cable was replaced quite recently and has been working fine since.
I have a barrel adjuster on the down tube so, with careful pretensioning of the cable, I've been able to adjust the indexing with travel to spare in the event of stretch.
The outer cable at the rear mech needs shortening so when I do that I'll introduce an adjuster as you have. (I can't help but notice that you have a bit of a long loop at the back too! Possibly to accommodate the adjuster?)
When did it all become so complicated?!!!
my grief if the lack of cassette choice.
a 13-25 or 13-26 would be very good imho, the smaller the increments are, the better. campag has very good ratio 10 speed cassettes, whereas shimano forces this ridiculous trend with 11-12t starting cogs, which are mostly left untouched by free-time weekend warriors 99% of the time..
tiagra 4700 series 10sp shifters and deraileurs have totaly diferent shift-pull ratio than other road shimano 10sp systems. be aware of that. you cannot use tiagra 4700 shifters with an 105 or ultegra 10sp deraileur, nor 105 or ultegra shifters of 10sp with the tiagra 5700 10sp deraileurs. shimano has changed the ratios on the 11sp shifters to be more presice and it has moved this to the tiagra line. if you want to go inexpensive, go for new tiagra 10sp not 105 10sp.
The Shimano website here shows you what is compatible between various generations of 105 and Tiagra.
http://productinfo.shimano.com/#/com/
Shimano have done a good job with the colour of the tiagra stuff though. Squint, and it could be ultegra.
In the last two years I've gone from Ultegra Di2 to 105 and now a mix of 105 & Tiagra on both bikes. Tiagra shifters and mechs are proving to be utterly reliable and were easy to set up. Unless you need 11 speeds, go with Tiagra and spend the difference on top quality finishing kit.
Looking at a caliper upgrade and have come a cross this.
What the hell?
Does mean that they will not function with 4700 levers?
I don't understand where the leverage ratio comes in to the degree that the brakes won't work, and thus must be used with...
Nor what the number of gears has to do with brake calipers.
#Shitmano
4700 levers work absolutely fine with 105 calipers. Excellent feel and response, perfectly able to haul my considerable bulk up on a sixpence, even with caliper brakes. Check the compatibility chart on si.shimano.com - when 5800 was released it didn't work with 4600 levers as the pull ratio was different, that's changed and everything from 4700 up uses the same ratio now. Agreed that shouldn't affect braking.
Article needs updating to feature the redesigned 105 front mech which is now similar to DA/Ultegra - low profile so no issues with the arm hitting mudguards, Allen head limit screws, inline cable tension adjuster, and no need to do that fiddly eyeballing of which way the converter pin should be set. Probably the best £30 upgrade you can buy, and compatible with 4700 too.
Pages