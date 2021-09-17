Strava expands ‘My Gear’ mileage tracker for bikes so you’ll know when to repair and replace components

Strava has expanded its controls for adding gear to activities on its fitness tracking app to now include bike components to help users keep track of the mileage of each bike part for planning the upgrade and maintenance schedule of bikes.
By adding your bike and each of the components to the app, Strava keeps a running total of how many miles you’ve accumulated on each bike part from the rides you upload to the platform and assign to the relevant bike - this is different to how it previously worked, as each component couldn't be broken down separately.
First off, you need to register your bike onto your profile, and then you can break that down into all of the components attached to that bike, which can be individually retired as you swap in new ones.
Hover over your profile picture in the upper right corner of the website, you can select ‘Settings’ from the drop-down menu, then click ‘My Gear’, and finally ‘Add Bike’.
To create a bike, you’ll have to enter some details: a nickname, brand, model, and choose the bike type. There’s also the option to enter the bike’s weight and a note. Strava then uses your bike's weight and type to calculate power.
Once you’ve added your bike to the platform, you can add components to keep a detailed log for every part of your bike.
Select the bike you want to add components to and then click ‘Add Component’ on the right side.
You can then select the component tyre from the list, enter the brand, model, and weight. There’s also the option to include when the component was added to your bike.
Components can then be retired once you have replaced the part.
It’s possible to change the gear attached to your activity post-ride, on either the Strava website or mobile app.
www.strava.com
