Rapha unveils geology-inspired Colin Strickland Strata gravel clothing range

Rapha has released a new Strata Collection of gravel riding clothing that has been designed with input from gravel racer Colin Strickland. According to Rapha, "the Strata collection features a geological pattern inspired by [Strickland's] home state of Texas and includes a gravel-specific version of our elite-level race bib shorts.

Strata Pro Team Aero Jersey - £145

Available in cuts for both men and women, the Strata jersey is based on the Pro Team Aero jersey and as such, offers a close fit that is designed to help you cheat the wind. While that might not seem like the first consideration for a gravel rider, for a racer tackling events of up to 200 miles, aero is incredibly important.

Internally, the jersey features bonded tape sections around the joints of the pockets which Rapha says helps to support the fabric when the pockets are fully loaded.

Strata Pro Team Cargo Bibshorts - £140

Rapha says that the Strata bib shorts use the same construction methods and fabrics as the standard Pro Team bib shorts but, this being gravel, mesh pockets are added to the legs to allow you to store more snacks.

At the heart of the bib shorts is Rapha’s Pro Team chamois pad which is size specific, giving what Rapha claims is a perfectly tailored fit.

Like the jersey, the bib shorts are also available in a women’s cut with a women-specific race chamois.

Strata Long Sleeve Technical T-Shirt - £65

For off-the-bike duties, or if your gravel riding is less race-focused and more about having a relaxed ride, the Technical T-Shirt is designed to be loose-fitting and breathable.

The Colin Strickland Strata collection is completed by the addition of the Pro Team socks (£15) and a cap (£15). There are also men’s and a women’s training jerseys (£85) coming soon, but Rapha doesn’t yet have an availability date for this just yet.

