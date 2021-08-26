Quoc launches lightweight Mono II Road Shoes with updated closure system

Quoc has updated its racing performance Mono Road Shoes with a new dual-dial closure system to increase convenience. Quoc says that the new Mono IIs are built to last and go the distance with comfort-oriented features including a vibration-absorbing insole. They're pretty lightweight too.

The Mono II features a ball-of-foot pressure point release, a choice of three arch-support options designed to provide a tailor-like fit, as well as heel padding. All of this should help with comfort across any ride distance, says Quoc.

It’s also the brand’s first inclusion of its Quoc Technology dual dial closure system for quickly sliding the shoes on and off, as well as fine-tuning a secure and comfortable fit.

The custom-moulded lace guide, according to Quoc, allows for fast and intuitive tension adjustment.

Down below, the three-bolt road cleat compatible shoes feature a unidirectional carbon fibre sole for maximum power transfer, while up top, the two-piece, weather-resistant upper comes from the brand’s two-bolt Gran Tourer for gravel adventures and commuting duties.

Patrick Joscelyne reported back that they were the most comfortable shoes he has ever used. Will these road-going versions match this impressive performance? It won’t be too long until we find out as we’ve got a pair to test. John Stevenson’s full report shortly…

Weight-wise, 249g per shoe for EU size 43 is very lightweight. For example, Specialized’s latest release, the S-Works Ares Shoes, are 282g each and Sidi’s top-end Shot 2s are 308g a shoe.

Available now for pre-ordering at quoc.cc, the Mono II Road Shoes are available in All White or All Black. The price is £270, that's just one pound more expensive than the original strap Monos.

quoc.cc