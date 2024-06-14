Free virtual riding app MyWhoosh lets users transfer levels and ratings over from Zwift profiles

MyWhoosh, a free-to-use indoor training platform and partner of WorldTour team UAE Team Emirates, has introduced a new feature allowing users to transfer their profile ratings and player levels from other indoor cycling platforms.

MyWhoosh, set to host the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships for the next three years after taking over from Zwift, combines real routes based on GPX data with virtual routes. The platform is available for free on iOS, Android, and Windows, supported by integrated advertising in the form of roadside flags. This set-up has appealed to casual users who may not get their money's worth from a regular subscription; however, with its latest update, it's clear that MyWhoosh also aims to attract avid users of rival indoor cycling platforms.

One of the standout features in this update is the ability for users to transfer their profiles from other indoor cycling platforms for free. This means that new and existing riders can continue their progress seamlessly, without starting from scratch, according to MyWhoosh.

The virtual cycling platform says that the data transfer process is simple. Users need to submit relevant data with proof, which will undergo verification. Subsequently, the rider's level, distance, level rewards, and elevation gain will be reflected on MyWhoosh.

In addition to allowing third-party profile imports, MyWhoosh has introduced 'MyBunch 24/7 bot rides'. Previously, group rides and races on MyWhoosh were less frequent compared to Zwift. Now, users can select and ride with a variety of bot riders, grouped by watts/kg and speed, at any time of the day.

MyWhoosh has also introduced new worlds, including California and Hudayriyat Island in the UAE. In virtual California, riders can explore 60km of new terrain, featuring locations such as Hollywood and Silicon Valley. Meanwhile, Hudayriyat Island offers a variety of multi-discipline cycling attractions, including off-road trails, BMX tracks and an upcoming velodrome.

There have been some technology updates too, with a data recovery system in the event of unexpected system crashes, and an offline mode if users get disconnected.

Is this MyWhoosh offering likely to tempt you? Let us know in the comments