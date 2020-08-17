Cube releases details of 2021 bike range, here are the highlights

Cube has released details of its 2021 bike range with a new carbon option in the Nuroad gravel range and a new SL Road flat bar commuter bike being the highlights. Building on its sponsorship of the Tormans cyclocross team, there’s also a new 'cross racer for getting muddy.

SL Road

Cube says that the brand new SL Road range “is cycling stripped down to its purest form” with the range designed for “transporting you from A to B with the minimum of fuss.”

There are four bikes in the range with prices starting at £699 and rising to £1,499 at its highest. Each model features an aluminium frame, carbon fork, hydraulic disc brakes and a 2X Shimano groupset.

That aluminium frame is hiding mudguard mounts which are essential for many commuters while the rack mounts opens up the SL Road range to adventure and touring duties.

Cube has gone with a flat bar design for the SL Road and specs Tektro HD-R280 flat bar disc brakes on all four models, saying that the hydraulic brakes offer progressive, reassuring stopping power in any weather conditions.

Handling that stopping power are wide city tyres with the £699 SL Road getting Schwalbe Little Big Ben 40mm tyres. Cube sticks with Schwalbe for the other three models, with the £1,099 SL Road Race and £1,499 SL Road SL moving up to the tubeless-ready G-One, again in a 40mm size.

Shimano 2X groupsets are used through the range with the SL Road getting Claris 2x8 speed before you step up through Tiagra 10-speed, 105 11-speed and finally Ultegra 11-speed on the SL Road SL.

Given the commuter-focus of the SL Road range, we’ll be very interested to get one in for review.

Nuroad Carbon Gravel

Also brand new for 2021 are the Nuroad C:62 Pro, Race and SL gravel bikes. Cube says that the brand new design combines the “lively handling of a race bike with the ruggedness of a cyclocross machine and the comfort of a tourer.”

The frame used is the same across the range with the C:62 offering internal cable routing from the down tube, space for 45mm tyres along with mudguard and rack mounts.

Cube is keeping details of the carbon used on the C:62 Nuroad to themselves but says that the carbon frame helps to offer more comfort on gravel trails and roads.

The differences can be found with the groupsets and wheelsets with a Shimano GRX 1X groupset and Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 wheels used on the Pro model (£1,999). The Race model (£2,499) gets a 2X GRX groupset and Newmen Evolution SL X.R.25 wheelset while the SL model (£3,999) gets SRAM Force eTap and Newmen SL X.R.25 carbon wheels.

There is also the FE aluminium model (£1,599) which is aimed specifically at adventure riders and tourers. This comes complete with a rear rack and full-length mudguards as standard. The FE also comes with a dynamo hub powering a 205-lumen Supernova E3 Pure 3 front light and ACID integrated mudguard rear light.

Cross Race C:62 Team Edition

Aimed at cyclocross racers, the Team Edition of the Cross Race C:62 gets a Shimano Ultegra R8070 Di2 Disc groupset in a 2X 46/36T, 11-32T build along with 38mm carbon Newmen wheels and a claimed weight of 7.9kg. All that comes in at £3,599, an impressive price for electronic shifting.

We’ll be asking nicely to test all three of the new bikes so keep a lookout for the reviews.

