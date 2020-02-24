Rose Reveal endurance bike revealed - with 900g frame and 1.5in non-tapered head tube

German direct-sales brand Rose has developed a brand new endurance bike called the Reveal boasting a host of changes from the previous X-Lite and Team GF models. The new bike starts at €2,099 and rises to €6,499.

The new Reveal is the first bike to be launched following the company’s updated logo change, and which it says “heralds a new era of product design” that aims to ensure it’s a rival to the latest bikes in the popular endurance category currently dominated by the likes of the Trek Domane, Specialized Roubaix, Canyon Endurace, to name a few examples.

Improving comfort has been a focus with the new Reveal. It has lowered the seat stays, moved the seat clamp inside the frame and developed a new D-shaped seatpost which measures 490mm with a choice of 8 or 25mm setback, which the company says allows for different levels of flex and ride position. It also enables clearance for up to 30mm wide tyres.

Comfort has obviously been important in the design of the frame, but it hasn’t ignored the requirements of good power transfer. It is uses the BB86 bottom bracket standard and has oversized the asymmetric chainstays to manage all the forces that come from turning the cranks. The head tube is also oversized and unusually not tapered, boasting a 1.5in continuous diameter steerer tube.

In the distant past road bikes used continuous diameter steerer tubes, 1 1/8in being the most common. For the past few years most road bikes have used the tapered steerer tube with 1 1/8in-1.5in the most common (the larger bearing is on the bottom above the fork for maximum stiffness, the smaller top bearing saves weight).

The mountain bike industry has dabbled with 1.5in continuous diameter steerer tubes, but to our knowledge no road bikes have employed a straight 1.5in steerer tube. Do we expect any other bike brands to adopt this approach? We’ve no idea, but let us know what you think down below.

Rose has also focused on integration, a current fave buzzword of the bike industry. All cables, wires and hoses can be routed underneath the stem and directly into the frame to give a very satisfying appearance. It has developed its own stem for this but regular stems will be usable as well, with the cables then routed externally from the handlebar to the enlarged head tube.

The new Reveal comes in two carbon versions with the top-end model weighing a claimed 900g, making it a very competitive weight indeed with its key rivals. The Reveal Four uses a lower grade of carbon and comes in seven builds, the high end Reveal Six comes in five builds.

The more affordable Reveal Four range includes rim brake options alongside disc models.

There will be four models to choose from. Prices start at €2,099 for the Reveal Four with Shimano 105 parts, riding through €3,749 with SRAM Force eTap AXS, and topping out at €6,499 with a SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset with Rose’s own carbon wheels.

Style is subjective but to my eyes, it’s a thoroughly decent looking bike, with just a hint of BMC about it due to the angular lines and profiles, which is no bad thing.

Check out www.rosebikes.co.uk for more details.