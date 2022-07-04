Support road.cc

Vel Short Sleeve Women's Jersey

by Rebecca Bland
Mon, Jul 04, 2022 09:45
£70.00

VERDICT:

Excellent option for mild to warm temperatures, if not for high heat – just watch the sizing
Recycled materials
Excellent fit
Spacious pockets
Sizing is on the small side
Weight: 
107g
Contact: 
www.sigmasports.com
The Vel Short Sleeve Women's Jersey features a flattering cut and comfortable material – it works really well for mild or warm days, if not so brilliantly on the hottest. The pockets are plentiful and the zipped compartment is a nice detail too, but beware the sizing – it comes up slightly small.

For those of us that look for eco credentials in our cycling kit, this jersey is constructed from recycled materials – 85% recycled polyester and 15% recycled elastane. The result is lightweight enough for most of a northern summer, though a tad too heavy for the June heatwave we saw.

The jersey is certainly breathable and performs well with or without a base layer under the 20 degree mark. However, during longer climbs and very calm, warm days, I did find myself lowering the zip for a bit of extra airflow.

The fit

The overall fit is excellent, once you have found the correct size. The size guide suggests I'm suited to an XXS or XS size, but the relatively race fit meant size S provided a good fit.

2022 Vel Short Sleeve Jersey Womens - back.jpg

The raw cut hems are excellent and showed no sign of fraying or stretching during the test period. The jersey didn't rise up either, even with its relatively small elastic hem. If purple isn't your thing there are two other colours: black and orange.

Pockets are a girl's best friend, and thankfully the Vel delivers with three spacious rear pockets and a fourth zipped pocket.

2022 Vel Short Sleeve Jersey Womens - zip pocket.jpg

I found them more than adequate for space, fitting a phablet comfortably alongside plenty of rations. During the test there was no sign of stretching, either.

Value

£70 seems very reasonable and the quality is a match for its rivals, such as the £59.99 Craft Cadence Women's QOM Recycled Performance Jersey  or the also eco-friendly, but more expensive Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey at £99. 

Overall

The Vel Short Sleeve Jersey, with its raw cut hems and spacious pockets, is a desirable option for spring and early summer. It's not the best option for high summer heat, and the sizing is on the small side - I'd recommend sizing up unless you want a very close fit - but otherwise this is a solid option.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Vel Short Sleeve Women's Jersey

Size tested: Small

Tell us what the product is for

Distributor Sigma Sports says: "Vel's Short Sleeve Women's Jersey is stylish, comfortable, and utilises recycled post-consumer waste Italian polyester. Designed for summer conditions, the material is lightweight and breathable, with a close fit that's comfortable enough for all-day wear and has plenty of stretch for freedom of movement."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Italian fabrics

Recycled, post-consumer waste polyester

Close fit, comfortable for all-day wear

Raw cut sleeve hems

Overlock seams

Silicone waist hem

Sun protection

Three rear open pockets

Zipped pocket

Full-length zip with zip guard and zip garage

Reflective details

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10

Although comfortable and suitable for most UK summer temperatures, wicking isn't the best in higher temperatures (above 22°C).

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10

The raw cut hems provide a lovely fit on the arms.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
6/10

Comes up small.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

A good recycled option at a reasonable price.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

No issues being washed at 30 degrees.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Performs well, doesn't ride up, and gives a comfortable fit. Only when the temperature really heats up does it start to struggle.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The raw cut hems, the recycled fabric and the size of the pockets.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The sizing is on the small side and doesn't seem to reflect the size guide.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

£70 seems very reasonable and the quality is a match for its rivals, such as the £59.99 Craft Cadence Women's QOM Recycled Performance Jersey or the also eco-friendly, but more expensive, £99 Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is a great jersey for the price, though not the best for hot weather. The overall fit is excellent, however, and the pockets are more than sufficient for stuffing full of food or a giant phone.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 28  Height: 5'5  Weight: 55kg

I usually ride: Bianchi Oltre XR1  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Gravel

