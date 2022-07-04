The Vel Short Sleeve Women's Jersey features a flattering cut and comfortable material – it works really well for mild or warm days, if not so brilliantly on the hottest. The pockets are plentiful and the zipped compartment is a nice detail too, but beware the sizing – it comes up slightly small.
For those of us that look for eco credentials in our cycling kit, this jersey is constructed from recycled materials – 85% recycled polyester and 15% recycled elastane. The result is lightweight enough for most of a northern summer, though a tad too heavy for the June heatwave we saw.
The jersey is certainly breathable and performs well with or without a base layer under the 20 degree mark. However, during longer climbs and very calm, warm days, I did find myself lowering the zip for a bit of extra airflow.
The fit
The overall fit is excellent, once you have found the correct size. The size guide suggests I'm suited to an XXS or XS size, but the relatively race fit meant size S provided a good fit.
The raw cut hems are excellent and showed no sign of fraying or stretching during the test period. The jersey didn't rise up either, even with its relatively small elastic hem. If purple isn't your thing there are two other colours: black and orange.
Pockets are a girl's best friend, and thankfully the Vel delivers with three spacious rear pockets and a fourth zipped pocket.
I found them more than adequate for space, fitting a phablet comfortably alongside plenty of rations. During the test there was no sign of stretching, either.
Value
£70 seems very reasonable and the quality is a match for its rivals, such as the £59.99 Craft Cadence Women's QOM Recycled Performance Jersey or the also eco-friendly, but more expensive Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey at £99.
Overall
The Vel Short Sleeve Jersey, with its raw cut hems and spacious pockets, is a desirable option for spring and early summer. It's not the best option for high summer heat, and the sizing is on the small side - I'd recommend sizing up unless you want a very close fit - but otherwise this is a solid option.
Verdict
Excellent option for mild to warm temperatures, if not for high heat – just watch the sizing
Make and model: Vel Short Sleeve Women's Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Distributor Sigma Sports says: "Vel's Short Sleeve Women's Jersey is stylish, comfortable, and utilises recycled post-consumer waste Italian polyester. Designed for summer conditions, the material is lightweight and breathable, with a close fit that's comfortable enough for all-day wear and has plenty of stretch for freedom of movement."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Italian fabrics
Recycled, post-consumer waste polyester
Close fit, comfortable for all-day wear
Raw cut sleeve hems
Overlock seams
Silicone waist hem
Sun protection
Three rear open pockets
Zipped pocket
Full-length zip with zip guard and zip garage
Reflective details
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Although comfortable and suitable for most UK summer temperatures, wicking isn't the best in higher temperatures (above 22°C).
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The raw cut hems provide a lovely fit on the arms.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
A good recycled option at a reasonable price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues being washed at 30 degrees.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performs well, doesn't ride up, and gives a comfortable fit. Only when the temperature really heats up does it start to struggle.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The raw cut hems, the recycled fabric and the size of the pockets.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The sizing is on the small side and doesn't seem to reflect the size guide.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£70 seems very reasonable and the quality is a match for its rivals, such as the £59.99 Craft Cadence Women's QOM Recycled Performance Jersey or the also eco-friendly, but more expensive, £99 Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a great jersey for the price, though not the best for hot weather. The overall fit is excellent, however, and the pockets are more than sufficient for stuffing full of food or a giant phone.
Age: 28 Height: 5'5 Weight: 55kg
I usually ride: Bianchi Oltre XR1 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb, Gravel
