The Vel Short Sleeve Women's Jersey features a flattering cut and comfortable material – it works really well for mild or warm days, if not so brilliantly on the hottest. The pockets are plentiful and the zipped compartment is a nice detail too, but beware the sizing – it comes up slightly small.

For those of us that look for eco credentials in our cycling kit, this jersey is constructed from recycled materials – 85% recycled polyester and 15% recycled elastane. The result is lightweight enough for most of a northern summer, though a tad too heavy for the June heatwave we saw.

The jersey is certainly breathable and performs well with or without a base layer under the 20 degree mark. However, during longer climbs and very calm, warm days, I did find myself lowering the zip for a bit of extra airflow.

The fit

The overall fit is excellent, once you have found the correct size. The size guide suggests I'm suited to an XXS or XS size, but the relatively race fit meant size S provided a good fit.

The raw cut hems are excellent and showed no sign of fraying or stretching during the test period. The jersey didn't rise up either, even with its relatively small elastic hem. If purple isn't your thing there are two other colours: black and orange.

Pockets are a girl's best friend, and thankfully the Vel delivers with three spacious rear pockets and a fourth zipped pocket.

I found them more than adequate for space, fitting a phablet comfortably alongside plenty of rations. During the test there was no sign of stretching, either.

Value

£70 seems very reasonable and the quality is a match for its rivals, such as the £59.99 Craft Cadence Women's QOM Recycled Performance Jersey or the also eco-friendly, but more expensive Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey at £99.

Overall

The Vel Short Sleeve Jersey, with its raw cut hems and spacious pockets, is a desirable option for spring and early summer. It's not the best option for high summer heat, and the sizing is on the small side - I'd recommend sizing up unless you want a very close fit - but otherwise this is a solid option.

Verdict

Excellent option for mild to warm temperatures, if not for high heat – just watch the sizing

