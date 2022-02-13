Fuji Touring Disc 2022

Fuji's Touring Disc is a good entry-level tourer, ideal for anyone wanting to load panniers and explore in the good old-fashioned way. The price limits the quality of some of the finishing kit, and the bar-end shifters won't be for everyone, but it's eminently upgradeable.

Bar-end shifters, triple chainset, external cabling... I was pretty young when I last saw a new bike kitted out like this. The disc brakes might be considered a little more modern, but let's not get carried away – they are cable actuated.

While many two-wheel travellers are strapping baggage to the frame, handlebar and seatpost, there are some out there who still prefer a sturdy rack, front and back, for panniers packed with sufficient kit for lengthy stints on the road. With a multitude of mounts and a rear rack already fitted, it's possible to get a lot of stuff on this frame – bottle cages, kit cages, and a front rack.

The ride

I've stuck mostly to paved roads while testing the Fuji Touring Disc, with occasional detours along towpaths, fire tracks and muddy tracks. It's a workhorse of a bike, and the steel frame is doing its fair share to make long days on the road a comfortable affair.

On the road the handling is stable, the steering predictable when fully loaded, and it feels safe descending and cornering.

The triple chainset is much appreciated on climbs, and while I rarely got out of the saddle it was reassuringly stable if I did. It handles just how you would want a touring bike to handle. It's in no way exciting, but that's not what it's meant to be – this isn't a lightweight, race-orientated bike, it's a steel tourer.

It wasn't hard to find a good, upright position, one that helped me switch into 'touring mode' – easy pedalling (or freewheeling if at all possible), and watching the world go by. No achy back, no stiff shoulders, just mile after mile of easy spinning. The Fuji made me feel like a real old-school tourer, and its styling is pleasing to the eye for anyone who's owned a 'real' touring bike.

It's aimed squarely at road touring, but who hasn't ended up off-road at some point during a tour? It's good to know that a bike can handle such (mis)adventures, but sadly the Vitorria Randonneur tyres on the Fuji aren't really up to this; they're not even that good on the road. They limit performance and comfort on all rougher surfaces, and in wet conditions.

Swapping to something of better quality vastly improves the ride on all terrains and in all conditions. That said, while you can change the tyres easily enough you still won't get the versatility that tubeless would offer. To my mind, tubeless-ready wheels would have been a really good selling point, without serious impact on the price.

The Touring Disc isn't limited to what its name suggests, either; it also handled the occasional commute and several trips to the shops, and would make for a good audax or, at a push, sportive bike too. All of which will be achieved more efficiently and comfortably with a change of tyres.

Frame and fork

The frame is made from double-butted, heat-treated Reynolds 520 chromoly (chrome-molybdenum) steel, a replacement of Reynolds' original 531 (a manganese-molybdenum steel) boasting the equivalent durability and similar mechanical properties. It has a degree of flex and the ability to damp vibrations from our increasingly pot-holed lanes.

The chromoly fork features rack and mudguard mounts, and you could also fit cages on the fork legs. There's plenty of clearance with the supplied 35mm tyres to fit mudguards.

Bottle cages can be mounted in three different spots: standard down tube and seat tube positions, and on the underside of the down tube. A chain hanger and pump peg have also been added to the frame.

The bike is available in seven sizes: XS (49cm), S (52cm), M (54cm), L (56cm), XL (58cm), XXL (61cm), and XXXL (64cm). Full details of the exact geometry can be found on Fuji's site.

Fuji has used classic endurance geometry – a taller head tube and longer chainstays than a typical road bike, for an upright riding position and increased stability. I managed to get a riding position on the 54 test frame that really suited me (I'm just over 5ft 8in), and long days in the saddle, one after the other, didn't taken their toll on my body.

It's worth noting that Fuji has been making its Touring Disc for a few years now and changes the colour each year to distinguish from previous models.

Groupset

Aside from a KMC chain it's Shimano Deore throughout for the drivetrain. It's decent value and does the job – reliable and durable.

The triple chainset with 48/36/26-tooth rings paired with an 11-36T 10-speed cassette gives a decent range of gears, plenty enough for a loaded bike on rolling roads. I certainly appreciated the last-resort 26x36 for the more brutal climbs during testing.

So, what about the bar-end shifters? While it felt quite odd at first, and certainly took some getting used to, I quite enjoyed the movement down to the bar end; they are well placed and after a short while it becomes more of a reflex action.

The rear shifter is indexed, the front a friction shifter – I found myself making plenty of micro-adjustments here. Changing isn't as crisp or clean as with STI levers, but it was one hundred per cent reliable while testing.

They are also easy to adjust and maintain, and undeniably durable. And should the indexing stop working, or they go out of adjustment, you can use them in friction mode and keep on riding. Not that I've ever had an issue with an STI lever during a tour, other than a broken cable – and that's a hefty number of tours over 10 years.

Any experienced tourer will acknowledge that gear changing doesn't happen so often on a long tour, anyway; you tend to find your rhythm and tap away, so sudden changes aren't especially crucial. That said, touring on our own shores is definitely more demanding on the gears than it can be further afield. I've toured in Morocco, Greece, Albania and France and all have encompassed very long sections without a gear change. Testing in the Cotswolds and Shropshire has been more of a challenge; certainly, turning left to be faced with a wall that requires a very different gear to the one you are in isn't such a breeze with bar-end shifters.

Brakes

The TRP Spyre disc brakes are a welcome touch of modernity on this touring bike. A weighted bike can really run away with you, and disc brakes are going to spare rims as well as your hand muscles.

I found these TRPs to be consistent in all weather conditions, with smooth progression and decent control. The mechanical aspect means you are in a better position to address any failings out on the road than you would be with a hydraulic setup, too.

I found the RRL brake levers well-shaped and the small hoods suited my hands, though I'm not sure how comfortable they will be for those of you with larger hands.

Wheels and tyres

The wheels are built with 36 spokes in anticipation of heavy loads, with Shimano Deore hubs. The Alex double wall rims are double eyeleted, all adding to the wheel's durability. There is no reason why these shouldn't keep going for several thousand kilometres.

I've mentioned the Vittoria Randonneur tyres already; they offer nylon puncture protection and a tread very much suited to road riding. I've not had a single puncture to date, and that's with several forays off-road. Admittedly, this can sometimes just be down to luck, and they are already showing signs of wear, despite not having done a huge number of miles.

I found them sub-standard on anything other than dry roads, with or without a load. They certainly roll better when the bike is loaded, but lack versatility, zip and give.

It's hardly a drama to change them for something more reliable, potentially wider (the bike will take up to 40mm without mudguards, 38mm with) and with a better tread to handle those unexpected gravel encounters, so I won't get too hung up on their shortcomings.

Finishing kit

As with the tyres, some of the finishing kit seems very much 'to budget'. The 6061 alloy seatpost is pretty basic but does the job, and atop this is a Selle Royal Vivo saddle which I removed after my first outing; I really didn't get on with the wide, padded form.

Saddles are subjective, and easy enough to change. However, the finishing on this was particularly unimpressive too; maybe just a one-off manufacturing fault but I'm not sure anyone could be comfy with that ridge around the nose.

The Oval Concepts 310 Ergo drop handlebar, made from 6061 aluminium alloy, is well-shaped and the flatter tops welcome on long days. The drops are 133mm, and it has a 4-degree sweep. The 54 came with a 420mm bar, which I found spot on, not only for my personal position and handling, but also for mounting an Ortlieb bar bag without feeling cramped. Some might want more width (the 56 is fitted with a 440mm bar.) The Oval Concepts 300 suede bar tape gives a clean finish and offers decent grip and padding.

The bike comes fitted with an alloy rack, a huge bonus given how hard it can sometimes be to find racks to fit bikes these days. I'd prefer something with a wider top, creating more of a platform for bungee-ing kit over the top of panniers, but capable of carrying a 25kg load it's still up to the job.

The supplied bungees didn't impress hugely – they are already losing stretch, and I wouldn't trust them to hold anything securely on bumpy roads now.

Value

A steel tourer for less than £1,200 seems very good value on the face of it, but there are compromises that might force you to end up spending a bit more if you want it to be versatile enough for a decent tour.

The latest Spa Cycles Wayfarer (Neil tested the 2020 model) has an RRP of £1,375, but comes with handbuilt wheels and 9-speed Shimano Sora STI shifters.

Up from £1,900 when Simon tested it last year to £2,200, Surly's Disc Trucker certainly makes Fuji's look great value, though it does come with tubeless compatible wheels and STI levers again.

Kona's Sutra SE is much closer in spec terms to the Fuji, and has an RRP of £1,599.

Conclusion

The Fuji Touring Disc is certainly worth considering if you are keen to rack up touring miles on the road, though I'd recommend you swap the tyres straight away to make for a better ride.

Verdict

Classic steel tourer for anyone wanting to load up, sit up and enjoy the ride – after changing the tyres...

