Endura Women’s Coolmax Stripe Socks Twin Pack2022 Endura Womens Coolmax Stripe Socks Twin Pack - Pink 1.jpg

Endura Women’s Coolmax Stripe Socks Twin Pack

by Suvi Loponen
Fri, Sep 30, 2022 15:45
£16.99

VERDICT:

Nice and soft feel, but underwhelming in terms of quality and performance
Soft feeling
Nice colours
Don’t deliver on wicking or breathability claims
Loosen after every wash
A lot of loose threads and poor finishing quality
Heel almost see-through after only a few weeks of testing
Weight: 
73g
Contact: 
www.endurasport.com
Endura's Women's Coolmax Stripe Socks are described as 'everyday' cycling socks and are made with Coolmax yarn for maximise moisture transfer and breathability. But while they look good and feel soft, they're not going to be contenders for the best summer cycling socks shortlist – they're not great quality, nor do they live up to the claims of keeping your feet cool and dry.

The socks come in a twin pack containing two different colours. I like the colours and, if that's your thing, they match other Endura garments such as jerseys and bibs very well. However, from the first wear, I was confused about what season and use these socks were for.

They're made of Coolmax material, which Endura claims to offer a dry and cool feeling, but I didn't find that to be the case. They felt too warm from day one, and didn't deliver the promised breathability – rather, I found my feet staying uncomfortably sweaty.

> How to dress for autumn: find the best accessories to keep you warm

Okay, Endura doesn't claim that they're performance cycling socks, but rather an 'everyday sock'. However, if you did stick to 'everyday' use, they might not last too long, as another aspect that left me disappointed was the quality. I have other Endura socks that I rate highly – its Pro SL Sock IIs are excellent quality, and they last for years – but these Coolmax Stripes lost their snug fit after a few washes, becoming looser and more 'linty'.

2022 Endura Womens Coolmax Stripe Socks Twin Pack - Pink 3.jpg

The contrasting stripes have been sewn separately from the rest of the sock, it seems, as the socks are filled with small threads on the inside. This doesn't affect the performance particularly, but after a few more washes a few threads started to come loose on the outside of the socks as well, making me doubt their longevity, especially as they are things that get washed a lot.

> How to keep your feet warm cycling through the winter

It's a shame because they're nice looking socks and they feel soft and comfortable. They're not extortionately priced, either – half the price of some we've tested, such as the 7mesh Word Socks which cost £18 a pair – but considering the quality and longevity, they don't really offer great value.

If you're looking for good cycling socks that don't cost the earth you might look at Galibier's £6.77 Ardennes – and shop the cheap everyday socks from somewhere other than a cycling brand.

Verdict

Nice and soft feel, but underwhelming in terms of quality and performance

road.cc test report

Make and model: Endura Womens Coolmax Stripe Socks Twin Pack

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for

Endura says these are a "cool, comfortable, fast wicking cycle or everyday sock".

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Endura says: "Coolmax® yarn has been used in this sock to maximise moisture transfer and breathability, keeping your feet cool and dry."

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
4/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
6/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
4/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
4/10

These are not expensive for cycling socks, but they don't really deliver on performance, and for everyday socks there are better deals elsewhere.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

The clean up well but have lost some of their snugness in multiple washes.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The socks were not breathable inside any of my cycling shoes, and I found my feet uncomfortably moist with sweat after rides.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The colours are nice and the socks feel very soft.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

The quality of construction – there were loose threads inside the brand new socks, and after a couple of washes,they've started to unravel and had lint outside as well.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They're half the price of many we've reviewed – for example, 7mesh's Word Socks at £18 – but Galibier's Ardennes socks are cheaper £6.77 and more hardwearing.

Did you enjoy using the product? No

Would you consider buying the product? No

Would you recommend the product to a friend? No

Use this box to explain your overall score

These socks fail to deliver on quality or breathability, and for a non-cycling everyday sock they are overly pricey.

Overall rating: 4/10

About the tester

Age: 30  Height: 164cm  Weight: 52kg

I usually ride: Specialized Tarmac Sl6  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 5-10 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, general fitness riding, Ultra-distances

