Endura Women’s Coolmax Stripe Socks Twin Pack

Endura's Women's Coolmax Stripe Socks are described as 'everyday' cycling socks and are made with Coolmax yarn for maximise moisture transfer and breathability. But while they look good and feel soft, they're not going to be contenders for the best summer cycling socks shortlist – they're not great quality, nor do they live up to the claims of keeping your feet cool and dry.

The socks come in a twin pack containing two different colours. I like the colours and, if that's your thing, they match other Endura garments such as jerseys and bibs very well. However, from the first wear, I was confused about what season and use these socks were for.

They're made of Coolmax material, which Endura claims to offer a dry and cool feeling, but I didn't find that to be the case. They felt too warm from day one, and didn't deliver the promised breathability – rather, I found my feet staying uncomfortably sweaty.

Okay, Endura doesn't claim that they're performance cycling socks, but rather an 'everyday sock'. However, if you did stick to 'everyday' use, they might not last too long, as another aspect that left me disappointed was the quality. I have other Endura socks that I rate highly – its Pro SL Sock IIs are excellent quality, and they last for years – but these Coolmax Stripes lost their snug fit after a few washes, becoming looser and more 'linty'.

The contrasting stripes have been sewn separately from the rest of the sock, it seems, as the socks are filled with small threads on the inside. This doesn't affect the performance particularly, but after a few more washes a few threads started to come loose on the outside of the socks as well, making me doubt their longevity, especially as they are things that get washed a lot.

It's a shame because they're nice looking socks and they feel soft and comfortable. They're not extortionately priced, either – half the price of some we've tested, such as the 7mesh Word Socks which cost £18 a pair – but considering the quality and longevity, they don't really offer great value.

If you're looking for good cycling socks that don't cost the earth you might look at Galibier's £6.77 Ardennes – and shop the cheap everyday socks from somewhere other than a cycling brand.

Verdict

Nice and soft feel, but underwhelming in terms of quality and performance

