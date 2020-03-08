Dawes Discovery 201 2020

Don't judge a bike by its marketplace – this might be an affordable hybrid from family cycling expert Dawes, but the Discovery 201 combines a lively compact aluminium frame with excellent 1x Shimano drivetrain to create a bike that will inspire a smile on your commute or weekend potter.

Although at road.cc we normally start bike reviews with a full description of ride quality, let me at least give you a brief idea of my thoughts and two main prejudices going into this test because, I suspect, some of you will share at least one of them.

First of all, I'm a long-time fan of Dawes Cycles, not least because my 25-year-old Galaxy has taken me from Channel to the Med twice (shameless plug – read all about it here). On the other hand, I'm as much a bike snob as anyone – how good could a sub-£400 bike from an old-school British family cycling manufacturer really be?

On balance, I think one prejudice cancels out the other, so you can believe me when I say that the £369.99 Discovery 201 rides a lot, lot better than you'd probably expect.

Even in wet weather and headwinds, this is a fun and 'enthusiastic' bike to pedal. Power transfer isn't compromised and while overall weight at 12.5kg is good enough at this point in the market, the Disco actually rides as sprightly as a lighter hybrid. Acceleration from a standstill is easy and there's a definite satisfaction to be had as you spin up to higher speeds.

Steering and control match this positive power delivery, and although the Discovery 201 is certainly happy at a cruise, it's probably most fun when being put through more active tests. The direct front end combines well with good overall balance to make handling surefooted, even in wet conditions. Weaving through traffic is no problem.

With such effective dynamic performance, it's tempting to expect comfort to take a hit, but the Discovery 201 fares surprisingly well here, too. Of course, there's only so much a compact alloy frame can do to insulate you from road shocks, but it's easy to settle back into the saddle and assume a more laidback rhythm, even if one eye does have to keep alert for road bumps and potholes.

If I had to criticise anything, it would be that the Disco encourages a fairly head-down position, and keeping your head up doesn't feel quite as natural as on some other urban bikes.

Frame

A great deal of the Discovery 201's positive points are thanks to the 6061 hydroformed aluminium frame. There's no point trying to suggest this is at the cutting-edge of hybrid technology, but there is a lot to be said for expertise and well-honed practice.

Simply put, manufacturers know so much about making aluminium bikes these days that they can make them well, even at a budget. So while other brands may try to seduce you with the next big thing, there is plenty of value to be had with manufacturers, such as Dawes, whose products rely on proven design and construction.

That means you'll find no undersized rear triangles here. The Discovery 201 is a tried-and-tested compact frame shape with simple round profiled down and seat tubes, and a smattering of square-ish sides at the top tube.

There are also few luxuries, so all cabling is on display, while the bottom bracket is a sealed cartridge square taper design.

Given Dawes's long history in touring bikes and the relative front-end comfort of the Discovery 201, I wouldn't have been surprised had a steel fork been fitted, but this is actually quite a slender aluminium offering. It does its job well, with just a little bit of rake to soften the ride but keeping control on point.

Drivetrain and brakes

Another reason for the Discovery 201's enthusiastic ride performance is the very sensible gearing. By using a 1x system with an 8-speed cassette, Dawes is able to bring down weight, cost and maintenance while also adopting an in-vogue spec choice.

The Shimano Altus setup worked faultlessly with swift and secure gear changes, while the combination of 42t chainring and 11-32t cassette offers decent gearing options for moderately rolling routes, although tough climbs may leave you running out of ratios.

Proving that cost-cutting can be the mother of good speccing, the fact that Dawes fits the same 170mm cranks throughout the range is good news for tall riders looking for the benefit of slightly shorter cranks – personally, I like using them a lot.

I tested the Discovery 201 in less than ideal conditions and when the roads are wet, its unbranded alloy linear-pull V-brakes aren't the best options. However, I found feel or modulation wasn't too bad taking into account rim brakes' natural limitations, and while I'd always prefer hydraulic discs, if you ride and use these sympathetically, they're far from being a major weakness.

In fact, the biggest drawbacks are the ear-ringing block-on-rim squeak in wet weather and the rudimentary-looking brake levers.

Components

Speaking of which, while most of the Disco 201 strives and largely succeeds in overcoming the expectations of its budget background, some of the bike's indisputable entry-level controls are hard to overlook. The adjustable quill stem is a veritable siren of cost-consciousness and the two-bolt faceplate and slightly low-rent nature instantly reminds you that, however good the ride quality, there are limits to the Discovery's intended uses. Indeed, the stem is the only part of the bike that doesn't quite feel up to the job.

The handlebar is an odd addition as it seems just a little narrow at 620mm. While many brands are only too happy to have hybrid riders' arms akimbo with a 640mm, 660mm or even a 680mm bar, Dawes has come over all coy and tightened things up at the front. Personally speaking, I don't mind it at all. I quite like being a little more streamlined, and narrow bars offer slightly more lively control.

Special mention should also go to the Velo grips with their comfortable but supportive palm rests.

The saddle was surprisingly effective, too, and more than good enough to get you started.

However, one thing I would advise every new Disco owner to do is swap out the included rubber surfaced pedals. Despite using them with decent Giro Jacket II flat shoes I found my feet slipping in wet weather. Whack on a set of cheap pinned pedals and your shins will be forever grateful.

Finally, the Dawes-branded rims and unmarked hubs do a decent job. At this point in the market, often the most you can hope for is that wheel choice doesn't detract from the bike's other qualities, and the hoops here do well enough.

Meanwhile, the 35mm Schwalbe Citizen tyres with puncture protection are fine options for commuting with a fair balance of grip, efficiency and comfort.

Value and conclusion

The last sub-£500 hybrid I tested was the Specialized Sirrus Alloy which features a fantastic frame but was a real let down in spec and costs £425, more than £50 above the Dawes. That said, there's a great deal of competition around the £400 mark, with some big-name brands such as Pinnacle, Cannondale and Trek all vying for attention.

Compared with the entry-level Trek FX 1 at £350 – which comes with Shimano Altus rear gears and a triple Shimano Tourney front setup, Formula/Bontrager wheels and branded Tektro rim brakes – the Discovery 201 looks like only moderately decent value.

However, I don't know how the Trek performs on the road, and that's where this Dawes really shines. While it's not innovative or clever, and spec sheet warriors will roll their eyes at some of the componentry, it's hard to fault the Discovery 201 in terms of its ride characteristics. Indeed, rather than being just 'the best you should expect', it's a case of being 'far better than you might imagine'.

If you're looking for a dependable and really well-rounded commuting and leisure bike that won't break the bank, Dawes has a little gem here.

Verdict

Fab general use leisure and commuting bike that proves price isn't always an indication of performance

