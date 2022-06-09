Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Police make five arrests after cyclist robbed by gang of teens with axe

Police make five arrests after cyclist robbed by gang of teens with axe

Incident that left victim needing hospital treatment for his injuries happened on Rodwell Trail on Saturday evening
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Jun 09, 2022 18:33
0

Police in Weymouth have arrested five suspects after a cyclist was robbed on Saturday evening by a gang of teenagers, one of whom was said to be armed with an axe and another with a knife.

> Cyclist injured by axe-wielding youths during attack along popular trail

The victim, a local man aged in his 40s, sustained injuries to his head, arm and leg during the attack, which happened between 9.50pm and 10.05pm on the Rodwell Trail behind the Weymouth Outdoor Education Centre.

The 3.5km shared-use route along a former railway line forms part of National Cycle Network Route 26 and is popular with pedestrians, cyclists, and people walking their dogs.

The gang took the victim’s baseball cap, as well as a black rucksack containing the lock for his bike, according to Dorset Police, and he needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

Following an investigation by Weymouth CID, five arrests have now been made, all on suspicion of robbery.

Police have confirmed that two 15-year-old boys and one 16-year-old, all from Weymouth, have been arrested in connection with the incident, as well as a 16-year-old boy from Wimbourne and an 18-year-old man from Poole.

The suspects have all been released under investigation while police continue with their enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses, or people with information about the incident, to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 quoting occurrence number 55220088989.

Alternatively, information can be given to the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments