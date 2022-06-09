Police make five arrests after cyclist robbed by gang of teens with axe

Police in Weymouth have arrested five suspects after a cyclist was robbed on Saturday evening by a gang of teenagers, one of whom was said to be armed with an axe and another with a knife.

The victim, a local man aged in his 40s, sustained injuries to his head, arm and leg during the attack, which happened between 9.50pm and 10.05pm on the Rodwell Trail behind the Weymouth Outdoor Education Centre.

The 3.5km shared-use route along a former railway line forms part of National Cycle Network Route 26 and is popular with pedestrians, cyclists, and people walking their dogs.

The gang took the victim’s baseball cap, as well as a black rucksack containing the lock for his bike, according to Dorset Police, and he needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

Following an investigation by Weymouth CID, five arrests have now been made, all on suspicion of robbery.

Police have confirmed that two 15-year-old boys and one 16-year-old, all from Weymouth, have been arrested in connection with the incident, as well as a 16-year-old boy from Wimbourne and an 18-year-old man from Poole.

The suspects have all been released under investigation while police continue with their enquiries.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses, or people with information about the incident, to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101 quoting occurrence number 55220088989.

Alternatively, information can be given to the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.